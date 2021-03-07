This is a great example for not trading down

I personally don’t see that mock as a “great example for not trading down” when you consider the compensation;



“Simulated Trade: Panthers trades #8, #73, #109 and a 2022 RD1 pick to Dolphins for #3”



I’m more than fine with trading back I just don’t think those players would be the picks.



Slater-Love his game and he has been getting tons of hype since shutting down Chase Young in 2019. To me though he doesn’t fit the body profile of the linemen they have drafted /signed. Flores seems to like really big wide bodies and Slater is 6’4”, 315. Slater can play so that might be a fit but I figure we have to have the Center position figured out before the draft so Slater would be redundant.



Moore-Again love the player but he has only played 7 games in two years. Hard to imagine us spending a first round pick on more of a slot/gimmick player that is injured often.



And Pitts falling to #16!?!?! That’s absurd, he would be a better value at #8 than Slater.