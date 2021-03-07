 This is a great example for not trading down | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This is a great example for not trading down

Based off historical Miami drafts this is exactly how it could go down. Its also why I don't think you trade down this year but rather "Cash" in and take the best available when you can to build talented playmakers around Tua who they spent a high draft pick on last season. You dont fold at this point in Tuas development...You double down!~

BTW...Could you imagine Najee Harris falling to Buffalo at #30? That would be just wonderful no?
 
I personally don’t see that mock as a “great example for not trading down” when you consider the compensation;

“Simulated Trade: Panthers trades #8, #73, #109 and a 2022 RD1 pick to Dolphins for #3”

I’m more than fine with trading back I just don’t think those players would be the picks.

Slater-Love his game and he has been getting tons of hype since shutting down Chase Young in 2019. To me though he doesn’t fit the body profile of the linemen they have drafted /signed. Flores seems to like really big wide bodies and Slater is 6’4”, 315. Slater can play so that might be a fit but I figure we have to have the Center position figured out before the draft so Slater would be redundant.

Moore-Again love the player but he has only played 7 games in two years. Hard to imagine us spending a first round pick on more of a slot/gimmick player that is injured often.

And Pitts falling to #16!?!?! That’s absurd, he would be a better value at #8 than Slater.
 
I believe in building the trenches but there is no way we draft Moore at 18. Harris and Batmen are still available. It’s only bad based on the player we select.
 
The really big wide bodies (Kindley, Flowers) with poor lateral movement is one reason teams utilize the stunt game against us.
 
