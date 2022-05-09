This team under McDaniels

Has anyone seen our social media posts lately of the players, team, the HC joining in with them on the fun? I feel like this team was in prison the last few years and has been freed and Mike seems to be really connecting with this team and the complete and total joy this team seems to be showing is great to see, especially Tua. Boy do I hope this all translate on the field but I love this coach we have.



Their Instagram has some cool videos and pictures from the formula race and Mike attended with a bunch of the team.