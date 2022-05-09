 This team under McDaniels | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SeasonsMusic

Has anyone seen our social media posts lately of the players, team, the HC joining in with them on the fun? I feel like this team was in prison the last few years and has been freed and Mike seems to be really connecting with this team and the complete and total joy this team seems to be showing is great to see, especially Tua. Boy do I hope this all translate on the field but I love this coach we have.

Their Instagram has some cool videos and pictures from the formula race and Mike attended with a bunch of the team.
 
artdnj

good point, cautiously optimistic but the vibe seems legit and quite positive...guys hanging out can only be a good thing
 
I'm confused. Are you trying to imagine what it would be like if Josh McDaniels was coaching Miami instead of the Raiders?

If you're going to put someone's balls in your mouth, you should at least know their name.
 
Good vibes for sure.

Coach is young and the test may come when he has to try being the hammer and how players respond to that.

A thin line between management and building good relationships
 
Goonies

The moment he spoke about the mark brothers I bought in. The guy is smart and knows football. I hope he brings back respect to the dolphins, its been a long time coming. One thing I do know this season is going to be exciting.
 
DolfanAdam

While it is nice to see, I equate this to the first few months you're dating someone new, and everything is fun and easy. When it starts getting serious, the cracks in the foundation show.

Historically, I could cite a bunch of examples of first year coaches taking their team to the playoffs, including a few of our own former coaches. So I look forward to hopefully enjoying our honeymoon season with McDaniel, but until I see how he addresses the results of a season and improves the team year over year, the jury is out.
 
