Those Last 4 Games - Yikes

I really hadn't taken in our full schedule and committed to memory. I knew that starting with the Chargers we were going to have a run of teams that haven't done as well in the win/loss column this year (though I never take those teams for granted - especially if they have potential playmakers on offense). Just now noticed the row we have in the last 4 weeks.

KC
Pats
Raiders
Bills

Those are all going to be very tough games. Kansas City is certainly the most difficult to beat team of this era. Teams have come out with a good gameplan against Mahomes and held him down for three or more quarters. Rarely is a team able to hold him down for four quarters. So tough to beat. We already know the Pats beat us once this year, so they can do it again. While they obviously went through a rough stretch, they've righted the ship, and a win this weekend puts them at .500. Bottom line, don't count out a Bellichek team. He tends to figure out what his team will do well and how to maximize his roster. Then we've got Oakland - quietly one of the surprise teams this year. Right now we have the same record as Oakland, and Oakland has had some pieces together a lot longer than we have. Possible a tough game. And then we've got Buffalo. Josh Allen has always killed us and mobile QB's kill us as well. If Buffalo isn't resting starters by this point, this will be a tough game.

Even if we manage to sweep the rest of the weaker teams, something that I never "project" as things always happen in the NFL, we'd be looking at 9 wins. In normal years 9 wins is a tough bet to make the playoffs, and even 10 can leave you out, though that's less likely with an additional playoff spot. There's a lot of teams in the hunt though, and I anticipate the AFC being very competitive down to the wire, with more good teams than playoff spots available. We're gonna have to beat one or more of these challenging teams. I think we're going to need a lot more from the offense in the last four weeks - not just in terms of points on the board but also in terms of sustaining drives, which outside of the Arizona game we haven't been doing consistently with Tua just yet. We'll also need the defense to step up and get more stops - we can be very all or nothing in either getting a turnover or giving up a scoring drive.
 
That is a tough stretch. I think Miami is better than New England and the Raiders, but both those teams can run the ball so that should be a challenge. Plus, you can never dismiss a team coached by Bellichick.

I can't wait for the rematch against Buffalo. I really think Miami wins that early game with Tua as Fitzpatrick didn't have one of his better games. But, also the pass rush wasn't there yet for the Dolphins. KC is just on a different level with Mahomes.

One thing to keep in mind is injuries and, unfortunately, Covid. I hope Covid doesn't influence the playoffs, but it very well could. Different year to be sure.
 
LargoFin said:
We need those. We are not being challenged with these bad teams. We need better competition.
I definitely felt better about the team after we beat Arizona in a total team effort than I did when we beat a Chargers team where we were really mediocre in some phases after letting them back in it with an inexplicable turnover.
 
Win these next 3 to get to 9-3. Even going 1-3 in that stretch leaves them at 10-6. That would be a great season after last year even finishing in a slump.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Win these next 3 to get to 9-3. Even going 1-3 in that stretch leaves them at 10-6. That would be a great season after last year even finishing in a slump.
Exactly! One game at a time. If they handle their business early then it make losses towards the end of the season more managable. Going 2-2 at the very least and those two wins must come against the Bills/Patriots is a must. I'd assume that would give us the division if we will every game prior and the Bills lose at least 1 more game on their schedule.
 
don't forget their is extra wc this year and some of these wc teams are doing to be playing each other. so 9 or 10 should get you in
 
I wonder how much of the offense Tua already knows and is prepared to run, but hasn't run, because he hasn't had to.
Notice the difference in the Rams, Chargers games vs Arizona. Totally different.
I am wondering if the coaches know they need to surprise teams and they are just playing close to the vest- almost like pre-season.
One thing I've noticed about Flores...he doesn't give away the farm right away. Little bit, little bit- notice the incremental improvement week by week.
Wouldn't surprise me come week 13 if it's a totally different offense.
If it's not, wouldn't surprise me to lose at least two of those.
 
I think we can beat the Raiders.

KC is have as a loss.

NE will be tough cause its NE, but we are home.

Buff will be a damn challenge
 
RidinTheTuaTrain said:
KC - loss
Pats - win
Raiders - 50/50 ball
Bills - 50/50 ball
Before the season started I would have said a lost to KC was guaranteed. But now i wouldn't put it as automatic. Don't get me wrong we're likely not winning that game. But it's certainly not as impossible as we would have thought at the beginning of the season.

Honestly, we actually match up well against them on offense. Also, KC Defense has regressed from last season and you can make plays on them.

So let's not call it a 100% loss jsut quite yet!
 
Sirspud said:
I definitely felt better about the team after we beat Arizona in a total team effort than I did when we beat a Chargers team where we were really mediocre in some phases after letting them back in it with an inexplicable turnover.
I get where you're coming from about the turnover, however we beat the chargers by more points than any team they played. And they have played the likes of Kansas City lost by three Tampa Bay they lost by seven and Oakland I believe they lost by five.
 
