Those Last 4 Games - Yikes

I really hadn't taken in our full schedule and committed to memory. I knew that starting with the Chargers we were going to have a run of teams that haven't done as well in the win/loss column this year (though I never take those teams for granted - especially if they have potential playmakers on offense). Just now noticed the row we have in the last 4 weeks.



KC

Pats

Raiders

Bills



Those are all going to be very tough games. Kansas City is certainly the most difficult to beat team of this era. Teams have come out with a good gameplan against Mahomes and held him down for three or more quarters. Rarely is a team able to hold him down for four quarters. So tough to beat. We already know the Pats beat us once this year, so they can do it again. While they obviously went through a rough stretch, they've righted the ship, and a win this weekend puts them at .500. Bottom line, don't count out a Bellichek team. He tends to figure out what his team will do well and how to maximize his roster. Then we've got Oakland - quietly one of the surprise teams this year. Right now we have the same record as Oakland, and Oakland has had some pieces together a lot longer than we have. Possible a tough game. And then we've got Buffalo. Josh Allen has always killed us and mobile QB's kill us as well. If Buffalo isn't resting starters by this point, this will be a tough game.



Even if we manage to sweep the rest of the weaker teams, something that I never "project" as things always happen in the NFL, we'd be looking at 9 wins. In normal years 9 wins is a tough bet to make the playoffs, and even 10 can leave you out, though that's less likely with an additional playoff spot. There's a lot of teams in the hunt though, and I anticipate the AFC being very competitive down to the wire, with more good teams than playoff spots available. We're gonna have to beat one or more of these challenging teams. I think we're going to need a lot more from the offense in the last four weeks - not just in terms of points on the board but also in terms of sustaining drives, which outside of the Arizona game we haven't been doing consistently with Tua just yet. We'll also need the defense to step up and get more stops - we can be very all or nothing in either getting a turnover or giving up a scoring drive.