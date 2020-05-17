Thought I'd share this/Saints ruin Dolphins draft plans

djphinfan

djphinfan

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 19, 2006
Messages
4,513
Reaction score
1,394
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,669
Reaction score
7,331
Always fun to read this kind of stuff.

If the Saints traded back, the team that jumped up to 24 could have taken Ruiz.

Then the 49ers could have taken him.

Or the 49ers trade down, and the team at 25 could have taken him.

Or we weren't interested at all.
 
E

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
1,470
Reaction score
1,248
circumstances said:
Always fun to read this kind of stuff.

If the Saints traded back, the team that jumped up to 24 could have taken Ruiz.

Then the 49ers could have taken him.

Or the 49ers trade down, and the team at 25 could have taken him.

Or we weren't interested at all.
Click to expand...
I think it’s funny that Jeff Ireland thinks he had good intel on the Dolphins draft plans, especially considering nobody else seemed to know exactly they were going to do at any point. It’s pretty well known now that MIA did a great job masking their intentions.

To further that point, there are several insiders that claim Aiyuk was their target at 26. So, again, nobody, including Jeff Ireland, knows for sure.
 
HCE

HCE

Rookie
Joined
Apr 28, 2012
Messages
23
Reaction score
74
www.si.com

Report: Saints foiled a Dolphins draft plan

The Miami Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene with their third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they reportedly were set to take a different player before their plan was foiled
www.si.com

TL;DR: The Saints were originally looking to trade down at pick 24 but picked C Ruiz after having "strong intel" that the Dolphins would take him at 26.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
1,935
Reaction score
7,228
Location
australia
Smokedogg1973 said:
Maybe the Dolphins should have taken Ruiz at #18. I think Austin Jackson probably would have been available at #26.
Click to expand...
Was thinking the same [Jackson at 26] but after 4 tackles went off the board they were probably keen to grab one, it was a position of need and he is mean't to have a high ceiling so may develop into a better player than some of the other T's that had already gone.
Perhaps the Dolphins like the Saints were aware that another team would grab him before 26 so had to make the play.
 
Last edited:
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
3,038
Reaction score
6,492
Location
Marco Island
No-one mentioned has played a snap. Why don't we wait a couple years and then grade who got screwed?
 
Albert Romano

Albert Romano

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
21,620
Reaction score
14,187
Location
Davie, FL
Ireland told donors to the Louisiana-Lafayette Athletic Foundation in a call last week that the Saints had “pretty strong intel” that Miami and Kansas City would take Ruiz, according to Underhill, who added that the Saints initially looked to trade back but called it off once they learned about other interest.


The sentence before in the article says they didn’t really have any strong need since they finished 13-3. I mean you would think the article would make more sense if the Saints wanted Ruiz all along and thought they could get him still by trading down...but realizes they had to take him.
 
E

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
1,470
Reaction score
1,248
Albert Romano said:
Ireland told donors to the Louisiana-Lafayette Athletic Foundation in a call last week that the Saints had “pretty strong intel” that Miami and Kansas City would take Ruiz, according to Underhill, who added that the Saints initially looked to trade back but called it off once they learned about other interest.
Click to expand...

Sounds to me as if Ireland fell for one of the many smokescreens the Dolphins sent out and panicked by possibly overdrafting a center when he already had one.

For all anyone knows MIA was targeting Aiyuk at 26 as several others have suggested.

But Jeff Ireland apparently has to try to convince others and himself that he’s smart and in the know even though he’s already proved otherwise over many years.
 
meatpardle

meatpardle

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2019
Messages
1,286
Reaction score
1,994
Age
41
Location
UK
I bet there are hundreds of situations like this in every draft where the ripple effects of certain decisions mean teams are having constantly reassess where they are. For every time a team ‘foils the plans’ of another they have their own plans scuppered.

As for having ‘intel’, it shouldn’t have taken a ****ing genius to predict that Ruiz was in play for us, he was pencilled in to the majority of mock drafts with that pick for a reason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom