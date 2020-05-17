Thought I'd share this/Saints ruin Dolphins draft plans

Report: Saints foiled a Dolphins draft plan
The Miami Dolphins selected Noah Igbinoghene with their third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, but they reportedly were set to take a different player before their plan was foiled
please, Flores and Grier played these suckers like they played everyone else..
I think it’s funny that Jeff Ireland thinks he had good intel on the Dolphins draft plans, especially considering nobody else seemed to know exactly they were going to do at any point. It’s pretty well known now that MIA did a great job masking their intentions.Always fun to read this kind of stuff.
If the Saints traded back, the team that jumped up to 24 could have taken Ruiz.
Then the 49ers could have taken him.
Or the 49ers trade down, and the team at 25 could have taken him.
Or we weren't interested at all.
Oh I didn't say I believe it. Anybody can say anything after the fact. I was just sharing this with my fellow Dolfans.
Don’t believe this BS
hard to speculate on these things. generally, i agree with the positional value of going LT at #18 over C.Maybe the Dolphins should have taken Ruiz at #18. I think Austin Jackson probably would have been available at #26.
Was thinking the same [Jackson at 26] but after 4 tackles went off the board they were probably keen to grab one, it was a position of need and he is mean't to have a high ceiling so may develop into a better player than some of the other T's that had already gone.Maybe the Dolphins should have taken Ruiz at #18. I think Austin Jackson probably would have been available at #26.
Ireland told donors to the Louisiana-Lafayette Athletic Foundation in a call last week that the Saints had “pretty strong intel” that Miami and Kansas City would take Ruiz, according to Underhill, who added that the Saints initially looked to trade back but called it off once they learned about other interest.