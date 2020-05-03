Three Concerns About the Dolphins Draft

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
16,918
Reaction score
8,427
Location
Columbus, OH
After the Miami Dolphins landed their potential franchise quarterback with the selection of Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall, the overwhelming majority of draft analysts and national media members commended them for taking the risk of the former Alabama star with the lingering injury and durability questions.

1. Was tackle Austin Jackson worth the 18th overall selection?

The Dolphins absolutely needed an offensive tackle heading into this draft, and they ended up getting two among their first four selections.

Nothing wrong with that thinking.

But the concern here is that the Dolphins valued Jackson apparently way more than most of the scouting community.

An AFC executive told SI Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer he actually didn't like any of the Dolphins' first-round picks, including Tagovailoa and 30th overall selection Noah Igbinoghene.
Click to expand...
www.si.com

Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing
www.si.com


Lol I like how this AFC executive is hiding behind anonymity. So tired of these former gms and executives talking about a teams draft anonymously, It’s like show your face, let’s see why you’re unemployed.

Anyway I think the plan is to use the 2021 Draft for all the skills players. Hopefully Houston gives Miami a top 10 pick.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,324
Reaction score
774
Age
29
Location
CT
Sure it’s risky, any draft is risky. Nobody knows who will pan out and who won’t. It certainly helps having a coach that can bring the best out of players and hopefully Flores continues to do that.
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
3,221
Reaction score
1,756
Age
54
Location
Rochester, New York
I'm glad the anonymous AFC executive they interviewed doesn't run the Dolphins if he doesn't even like the Tua pick. That guy must be a complete tool. Miami drafted a left tackle with the most upside, much like the Raiders did when they selected Kolton Miller, which has worked out great for them, and to suggest that Miami should take a tight end in the third round over Brandon Jones when this one of the worst tight end classes in recent memory is ludicrous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom