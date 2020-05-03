Three concerns about the Dolphins draft

After the Miami Dolphins landed their potential franchise quarterback with the selection of Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall, the overwhelming majority of draft analysts and national media members commended them for taking the risk of the former Alabama star with the lingering injury and durability questions.The Dolphins absolutely needed an offensive tackle heading into this draft, and they ended up getting two among their first four selections.Nothing wrong with that thinking.But the concern here is that the Dolphins valued Jackson apparently way more than most of the scouting community.