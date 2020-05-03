Dolph N.Fan
After the Miami Dolphins landed their potential franchise quarterback with the selection of Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall, the overwhelming majority of draft analysts and national media members commended them for taking the risk of the former Alabama star with the lingering injury and durability questions.
1. Was tackle Austin Jackson worth the 18th overall selection?
The Dolphins absolutely needed an offensive tackle heading into this draft, and they ended up getting two among their first four selections.
Nothing wrong with that thinking.
But the concern here is that the Dolphins valued Jackson apparently way more than most of the scouting community.
An AFC executive told SI Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer he actually didn't like any of the Dolphins' first-round picks, including Tagovailoa and 30th overall selection Noah Igbinoghene.
Three concerns about the Dolphins draft
The Miami Dolphins earned mostly positive reviews for the 2020 draft after selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and 10 other prospects, but as is always the case there was room for some second-guessing
Lol I like how this AFC executive is hiding behind anonymity. So tired of these former gms and executives talking about a teams draft anonymously, It’s like show your face, let’s see why you’re unemployed.
Anyway I think the plan is to use the 2021 Draft for all the skills players. Hopefully Houston gives Miami a top 10 pick.