Three Dolphins Who Can Step Up Without Allen Hurns In 2020 The Miami Dolphins made the decision this offseason to avoid adding any fresh faces to their wide receiver room. Yes, Miami brought in two undrafted free agents but the team was more focused on bui…

WR Gary Jennings Jr.

The 3 are Ford, Grant, and Jennings, but I think this is a great opportunity for some guys who are UDFA's like Cole/Merrit. We know what Ford, and Grant bring to the table. Ford really stepped it up last season during the last few games.Jennings is a former 4th-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft. Miami took advantage of their low post on the waiver wire last fall when they were able to pluck him off of Seattle, who had cut him from their active roster. Jennings didn’t get much run in Miami but the catalyst of those issues was his health — he ended up playing just a handful of snaps before missing the end of the year. Something important to keep in mind for Jennings? He’s got explosive speed. He tested in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash and has plenty of experience winning from the slot at the college level, where he played at West Virginia. Jennings is the sleeper to reap the benefits of Hurns’ departure for 2020 — but he’s well equipped to make a splash and create some chunk explosive plays that this team will desperately need.