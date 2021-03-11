Three Running Backs in Round One?

SF Dolphin Fan
In Charlie Casserly's latest mock he had Harris going in the top 10.
I would laugh, except that Casserly is a former, well respected GM.
I've seen Harris, Etienne and Williams mocked in the first.
Is this the latest trend? Last year, in what I thought was a better running back class, only one went in round one.
I've assumed Miami would get one of these three backs at #36. Is that unrealistic?
