Three Running Backs in Round One?

In Charlie Casserly's latest mock he had Harris going in the top 10.

I would laugh, except that Casserly is a former, well respected GM.

I've seen Harris, Etienne and Williams mocked in the first.

Is this the latest trend? Last year, in what I thought was a better running back class, only one went in round one.

I've assumed Miami would get one of these three backs at #36. Is that unrealistic?
 
Two at the most and i would think it is more likely that zero are 1st rounders than three.

Williams is a 2nd round pick all the way, he does not catch the ball well enough for a team to have a 1st round grade on him.

I expect one of Harris/Etienne will be taken in round 1 because there are still teams dumb enough to do that, but not as many as there used to be.
 
Casserly's mocks are always high on the click-bait register. His early mocks are generally full of wild ideas and excitement... Watch his later mocks for a better view of what he really thinks.

I suppose that three RBs could come off the board, and if we've signed Aaron Jones, that would be good for us.
 
Casserly's mocks are always high on the click-bait register. His early mocks are generally full of wild ideas and excitement... Watch his later mocks for a better view of what he really thinks.

I suppose that three RBs could come off the board, and if we've signed Aaron Jones, that would be good for us.
I have seen Harris mocked top 15 quite often, which seems very unlikely to me. Really like Harris. I think he's a perfect fit and he can block, which is huge coming out of college. Williams is still my first choice. I think he's a more dynamic runner, but he has to work on some things that Harris already does well.

Not really in favor of landing Aaron Jones, unless the price is much lower than what I've seen forecast.
 
Looks like RB is in serious play at #18. Can't come out of this draft without one. Was holding out hope, Miami would wait till pick #36. Doesn't look like that's gonna happen.
 
I have seen Harris mocked top 15 quite often, which seems very unlikely to me. Really like Harris. I think he's a perfect fit and he can block, which is huge coming out of college. Williams is still my first choice. I think he's a more dynamic runner, but he has to work on some things that Harris already does well.

Not really in favor of landing Aaron Jones, unless the price is much lower than what I've seen forecast.
Not a fan of big money for Jones... not at all.

Nor am I a fan of Harris. He's going to be a one-contract player at his age and body type.

I bring up the possibilities, not because I want it to happen... but only because some people here do, and I like to take things to their logical conclusions.
 
