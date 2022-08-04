Tim Bowens--"You don't want this smoke."

Hoot
On getting drafted:
Shula called him and said he wanted him in Miami the next day. Start getting in shape. Bowens told him, give me about a week lol.
OJ remembers his strength:
Bowens would roll into weight room and rep 315 like it was nothing.
