 Tim Bowens--"You don't want this smoke." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tim Bowens--"You don't want this smoke."

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
3,577
Reaction score
23,546
Location
Nebraska
On getting drafted:
Shula called him and said he wanted him in Miami the next day. Start getting in shape. Bowens told him, give me about a week lol.

OJ remembers his strength:
Bowens would roll into weight room and rep 315 like it was nothing.


 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom