Time For A Soft Rebuild

It's time for Miami to do the Minnesota style soft rebuild. Its time to stop spending money on Jordan Poyer, Kiko Alonso, Kyle Van Noy-level bandaids that don't move the needle but add up to cap space all the same. Stop spending both draft picks and cap to add the Jalen Ramseys and Bradley Chubbs. Stop sending late round picks for guys like Jeff Wilson who are going to marginally upgrade an area where you could use some help.



If you spend money at all, spend it retaining the young talent we have. This team couldn't retain Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, or Andrew Van Ginkle, players that we drafted and developed, not just because we spend high dollars on supposedly marquee players, some of which like Tyreek have delivered, but other slike Byron Jones did not, but also because all of those dollars that were spent on guys who were just there to fill a hole with a supposedly NFL body that you're paying millions to get the play of what a good draft pick could have offered.



You can cut ties with guys like Tyreek that are obviously entering the backside of their careers. But there is a middle ground to "win now" and trading everyone of any value. So often I've seen the Dolphins do whatever it takes so they can get "picks and money" and inevitably trading talented young players has involved spending a boatload of high picks over the next few years just trying to replace a player we already had on the roster. Laremy Tunsil turns into drafting Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg high and still not having an LT until you overpay for a fragile Terron Armstead, Vontae Davis turns into drafting Jamar Taylor and Will Davis among others, Minkah Fitzpatrick turns into Noah Igby, Jevon Holland, and some of the biggest free agent dollars ever spent at the time in a mid player like Byron Jones, etc. Look around the league, and you'll see that the good organizations have pretty much never had the "tear it all down" moments. They made trade players, but its either of the dealing from a position of strength, or getting rid of a guy a year before they fall off the cliff.



Having more picks doesn't always equate to being able to draft more good players either- it ends up involving a lot of reaches drafting for need, and its hard as hell to develop young players when they have nothing but other young players around them.



The Dolphins 2019 rebuild was a failure. We got rid of bad contracts after 2018 only to start blowing even more cap in 2020 compensating for the expansion-level talent we willfully created. Its time to stop the madness. Stop spending reckless money, supplement the young players we do have instead of yet again trying to build an entire football team from scratch.