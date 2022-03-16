 Titans releasing WR Julio Jones | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,907
Reaction score
2,232
Location
SO CAL
www.nfl.com

Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season

The Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
Around The NFL will have more on Jones' release shortly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom