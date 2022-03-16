DOLFANMIKE
Titans releasing WR Julio Jones after one season
The Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the club. Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
www.nfl.com
The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones after one season with the club, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Jones will be released with a post-June 1 designation, which means Tennessee will save $9.513 million in 2022 cash and cap space.
Around The NFL will have more on Jones' release shortly.