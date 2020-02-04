TMZ: Xavien Howard accused of repeated abuse (911 Call) (Same Incidient)

www.tmz.com

NFL's Xavien Howard Accused of Repeated Abuse In Dom. Violence 911 Call

The woman who called 911 on NFL star Xavien Howard claimed he abused her multiple times in the past, but he convinced her not to call police because it would hurt his career.
Say bye-bye to Howard for at least a few games. No place for this ****, don't care about your talent.

Edit: This is not a new incident, it is the 911 recording from the original incident.
 
Not a fan of TMZ, but if this is true, I hope there is some sort of "conduct detrimental" clause that allows us to part ways.

I gave him the benifit of doubt once, but that would be it for me.

IDC how good you are, if you hit women, you are a POS.
 
If it turns out true, cut his lame ***. I don’t how talented he is. So tired of these morons abusing people, it just hurts the NFL. Let’s see how this plays out. Of course I’ll bet anyone that his girl will end up back in his arms.
 
Repeated abuse? Assuming she's telling the truth (you never know), then I believe he's done with the Dolphins. A one off might have been forgiven
 
If she does end up back in his arms it still doesn't excuse his violent behavior.
 
That’s unfortunate he was developing into a good one. If true you cut the cord
 
He’s a total jackass— basically he believes that since he’s bringing in the money, she needs to keep her mouth shut about him beating her. Not that he should take any responsibility for, or hell, even refrain from beating the mother of his children, rather she should just grin and bear it otherwise it’s bad for business. Great guy.
 
Cut him. It's not like we'll get a return in any trade for him at this point, and he's probably going to be suspended indefinitely.
 
No one said it was proven. But there’s something going on there. If it is proven and she ends up back in his arms she’s an *******, if it’s not proven and she ends up back in his arms then she’s still an ******* for making those calls
 
So to be clear this is not a second incident, it's the 911 tape from the incident previously reported and during the call she said he has a history of abusive behavior that she didn't report. During the incident she did report she said he grabbed her arms and held her against a wall mirror and when he let go she fell. Still not good for Howard, but if true you don't have an incident involving a punch, kick, slap or shove. She says her boyfriend, who was on crutches grabbed her arms and held her against the wall. Obviuosly I wasn't there, but this could easily be painted by a defense attorney of a case of a injured person grabbing his upset girlfriends arms in an efffort to protect himself and when he let go, as she said, she fell. If this is considered an abuse case it's going to be considered a very minor one. As for her claims that he's been abusive in the past, that's just hearsay at this point and not really a factor unless she has some evidence to collaborate the claim. This is why domestic and sexualt assault cases are so hard, it's often one persons claim against another with little witnesses and little evidence.
 
