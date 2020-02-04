TMZ: Xavien Howard accused of repeated abuse (911 Call) (Same Incidient)

So to be clear this is not a second incident, it's the 911 tape from the incident previously reported and during the call she said he has a history of abusive behavior that she didn't report. During the incident she did report she said he grabbed her arms and held her against a wall mirror and when he let go she fell. Still not good for Howard, but if true you don't have an incident involving a punch, kick, slap or shove. She says her boyfriend, who was on crutches grabbed her arms and held her against the wall. Obviuosly I wasn't there, but this could easily be painted by a defense attorney of a case of a injured person grabbing his upset girlfriends arms in an efffort to protect himself and when he let go, as she said, she fell. If this is considered an abuse case it's going to be considered a very minor one. As for her claims that he's been abusive in the past, that's just hearsay at this point and not really a factor unless she has some evidence to collaborate the claim. This is why domestic and sexualt assault cases are so hard, it's often one persons claim against another with little witnesses and little evidence.