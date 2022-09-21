 To think | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

To think

tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
18,037
Reaction score
16,249
Location
NJ
Only as early as 3 weeks ago, after we saw the schedule, and how brutal a start it might look for us, most of us said if we come out of these brutal 4 game with a 2-2 record, we will be in pretty good shape for the season, and maybe reaching the playoffs.

Well, we are already 2-0, with a slightly reasonable chance of maybe beating in an upset the odds on favorite Team to represent the AFC, to go 3-0.

Even if things go as most expect, and we don't beat the Bills, looking at how the Bengals have looked, we still have a good chance of ending the 1st quarter of the season with a 3-1 record...If things go as expected.

Goes to show you, just because a part of a schedule looks brutal, does not mean it will be.

Best part of all this, the Dolphins team we are looking at now, will probably be no where the team we will be seeing in the 2nd half of the season, so this could be quite a ride for us this season...Enjoy it. 😃
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,243
Reaction score
1,096
I won't believe we beat the Bills until they go out and do it. I'm hoping for 3-1 and beating the Bengals at this point.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,398
Reaction score
37,244
Location
Bahamas
vagrantprodigy said:
I won't believe we beat the Bills until they go out and do it. I'm hoping for 3-1 and beating the Bengals at this point.
Click to expand...
Which would be pretty good.

Most here were predicting 1-3. 2-2 would be a tad disappointing because I think the Bengals are beatable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom