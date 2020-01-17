Top 5 QB's in this draft?

I say we are way too far along in the process for Burrow to still be spelled Burrows by some.



But ya, good list. I’d have Eason and Fromm ahead of Hurts though.



I’d go back and forth with 3 and 4. If we miss out on Tua and I had a choice of Love or Herbert at 18, I know I’d take the full 15 minutes there.



If we get Tua at 5 the door is open for someone to trade up to 18, 26 or 39 for a QB. The Dolphins could actually help multiple teams trade up for QBs and score the extra “pick points” that a QB can yield.



LAC (6), Car (7), Jax (10), OAK (12), IND (13).... gotta believe at least one QB is coming off the board in that span.



OAK (19), Jax (20) would be a nice way to attain a third rounder to move down a spot or two.



Look out for Minnesota or Chicago to make a play for their next QB as well. Bears would be wise to start planning for the post Trubisky era. They are spinning their tires if they think building around him will compete for anything. They have picks 43 (OAK) and 50. I’m sure they will continue with Mitchell for another year though given the investment.