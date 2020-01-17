Top 5 QB's in this draft?

I say we are way too far along in the process for Burrow to still be spelled Burrows by some.

But ya, good list. I’d have Eason and Fromm ahead of Hurts though.

I’d go back and forth with 3 and 4. If we miss out on Tua and I had a choice of Love or Herbert at 18, I know I’d take the full 15 minutes there.

If we get Tua at 5 the door is open for someone to trade up to 18, 26 or 39 for a QB. The Dolphins could actually help multiple teams trade up for QBs and score the extra “pick points” that a QB can yield.

LAC (6), Car (7), Jax (10), OAK (12), IND (13).... gotta believe at least one QB is coming off the board in that span.

OAK (19), Jax (20) would be a nice way to attain a third rounder to move down a spot or two.

Look out for Minnesota or Chicago to make a play for their next QB as well. Bears would be wise to start planning for the post Trubisky era. They are spinning their tires if they think building around him will compete for anything. They have picks 43 (OAK) and 50. I’m sure they will continue with Mitchell for another year though given the investment.
 
I just have this feeling about Hurts.
I've always drawn a comparison to Russell Wilson in my mind. Not the sexiest pick, doesn't seem have all of the tools, but is a proven winner and has succeeded in multiple college environments.

He is not prototypical and comes up short in a lot of areas, but the results can't be denied.

Hurts is the kind of QB most NFL teams will see as a backup. But there might be a coach/team out there that is willing to take a calculated risk that he is an undiscovered unicorn.

The NFL is changing again. Teams are understanding that the no-so prototypical QB offers uniqueness in the film room and poses problems for most defenses when the offense is schemed to this strengths.
 
Burrow
A healthy Tua
Fromm
Love
Eason
15 other QBs
Herbert
 
