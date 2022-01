Would love for him to be the hire. The patience they've had developing Allen over the last four years is EXACTLY what needs to happen for Tua. I'm totally DISGUSTED with the impatience Flores had... with not only Tua but with O'Shea who got a rag-tag offense to average nearly 26 ppg over the second half of Year 1 in a rebuild. That firing was my first clue that Flores was an impatient, arrogant dumbschite. And, btw, Allen's numbers his first two years look quite comparable to Tua's. Year 3 when they gave him Diggs (last year) was the breakout year. 2022! Go Phins!