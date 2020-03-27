Trubisky Anyone?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 9,953
- Reaction score
- 3,381
We've discussed just about every quarterback. Anyone interested in Mitch Trubisky at the right price, low draft pick?
Personally, I don't think he's good enough. But wanted to throw it out there anyway. Is there more to develop with Trubisky? I do like his athletic ability.
Personally, I don't think he's good enough. But wanted to throw it out there anyway. Is there more to develop with Trubisky? I do like his athletic ability.