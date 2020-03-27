Trubisky Anyone?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

We've discussed just about every quarterback. Anyone interested in Mitch Trubisky at the right price, low draft pick?

Personally, I don't think he's good enough. But wanted to throw it out there anyway. Is there more to develop with Trubisky? I do like his athletic ability.
 
A

Andyman

The Bears just traded for Nick Foles, did they not? That says a lot.

no, I’m with you. He’s just just not very good. Very inaccurate.
 
P

Pitbull13

It's a no for me dawg
-Randy Jackson
 
Mach2

Mach2

What's with all the "retreads" suggestions?

I don't want someone else's not good enough discards.

I realize that there are sometimes circumstances where a castoff becomes a franchise type player, but they are few, and far between.

Guy's like MT, and CN are not the next Kurt Warner. Let's just draft, and develop our guy.
 
