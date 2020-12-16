Tua is catching up...

These are stats on a very low sample size, so take this with a grain of salt... I know Burrow is out but he still has more pass attempts than Tua so I felt it was fair to include him here...



Tua is #1 in rating with 95.2, closely followed by Herbert with 94.7 and Burrow sitting(Too soon?) at 89.8.



They're all very close in YPA with Tua being 3rd at 6.6 behind Burrow(6.7) and Herbert(6.9).



Tua also leads the league in INT% at 0.5% while Joe Burrow was 5th and Herbert 14th.



When it come to TD%, Herbert lead with 5% very closely followed by Tua at 4.9% with Burrow ranking 30th in the NFL with 3.2%...



And this is with Tua Tagovailoa leading the NFL in AGG%, which is kind of misleading as it is more of a reflection of the ability of his receivers to get open... Anyways, a whopping 27% of his throws are considered to be in thight windows, theres a 4.7% gap between him and the 2nd place. To put it in perspective, I havent seen a gap between places bigger than 1.5 anywhere else on the chart. Joe Burrow's AGG% is 21.5% and Herbert's is 18.8%.