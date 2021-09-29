 Tua is not the issue! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua is not the issue!

normaniii

Let's not overthink this:-

2020
When Tagovailoa had a clean pocket - 99.3 passer rating with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Herbert had a 97.7 rating with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a clean pocket.

Surprisingly similar, but what also should be noted, Tua for majority of year was throwing to a much weaker set of WRs.

Why then did we overthink the off-season?

Tua has proven to be supcetable to injuries - let's protect him
Tua has proven, with time he can be very good - let's protect him
Quality OT's in the NFL are far more scarce than quality WRs

With all this info in off-season, why did we not then go for a Chiefs style makeover?

This was a strong OT and C draft. It's not like we didn't already have a strong D.

Just with 1st 3 picks, Sewell, Darrisaw, Landon Dickerson.

You can pick your own favourites, but the drafting of a WR, DE and safety with 3 of the first 4 picks is ridiculous.

Protect Tua, keep same D, should have been priority no. 1 2021
 
finmann

finmann

The pick for Waddle was sexy and exciting, but I never thought that Sewell would get pass us if he was there. That oline and WR group still needs to be finetuned (hence the pick for Waddle) and until we do that, I don't care if you put Marino back there....the Dolphins will not have success or get their QB killed
With all that being said....the team is so young and inexperienced.....don't forget Flores and Grier rebuilt this team at every position.....we're just not there yet.
 
marinobestever

clueless...absolutley clueless with this post....FITZPATRICK AND BRISETT out played him TWO JOURNEYMAN QBs enough with this!!!!!!!
 
GhostArmOfMarino

The NFL really isn't about what you can do with a clean pocket.

1) Almost every QB ever drafted including Ryan Leaf and John Beck has enough talent to play with a clean pocket, Id be willing to bet my life on the fact that most starting QB put up similar numbers with a clean pocket. There will be outliers of course like any statistic.

2) A consistently clean pocket is rare in the modern NFL for most teams. There is almost always some form of pressure on passing downs regardless of which game you watch.

2B) You need an absolutely elite offensive line to ensure a consistently clean pocket, which ties back to #1 because at that point it barely matters who the QB is.

The modern NFL requires either a QB smart enough to read the defense before the snap and right at the snap to get the ball out quickly, think Tom Brady, or the ability to manipulate the pocket consistently, think Mahomes.
 
HollowBeast

Last years Super Bowl is a great example of a great QB Mahomes running for his life and yes losing the game.
i don't recall the Chiefs fan screaming for a new QB .
We have a O line that needs time , just like KC with there new draft picks and free agent’s they have the same record we do .
We also have some very bad armchair coaches IMHO.
Kinda like the Jets fans that are now screaming about Zach Wilion, as cast off Sam Darnold is 3-0 as a Panther
the fans up there need to remember they asked for that change, now own it
 
