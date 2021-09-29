Tua is not the issue!

Let's not overthink this:-



2020

When Tagovailoa had a clean pocket - 99.3 passer rating with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.



Herbert had a 97.7 rating with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a clean pocket.



Surprisingly similar, but what also should be noted, Tua for majority of year was throwing to a much weaker set of WRs.



Why then did we overthink the off-season?



Tua has proven to be supcetable to injuries - let's protect him

Tua has proven, with time he can be very good - let's protect him

Quality OT's in the NFL are far more scarce than quality WRs



With all this info in off-season, why did we not then go for a Chiefs style makeover?



This was a strong OT and C draft. It's not like we didn't already have a strong D.



Just with 1st 3 picks, Sewell, Darrisaw, Landon Dickerson.



You can pick your own favourites, but the drafting of a WR, DE and safety with 3 of the first 4 picks is ridiculous.



Protect Tua, keep same D, should have been priority no. 1 2021