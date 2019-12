Hargitt01 said: Its conceivable he does go back to school. Finish his degree and rehab at school. Doesn't sound so crazy to me. The alternative is get drafted and then rehab most likely near team headquarters or in the surrounding area... Seems logical. Doesn't lose out on anything by deferring the draft in 2020. Click to expand...

Tua would lose out on millions of Dollars, if he would still be drafted in the first round this year. Which he probably would and wants assurance for, before declaring for the draft.Tua would also be one year closer to his second contract, if he declares for the 2020 draft and everything works out for him - and the second contract is where the real money is being made.