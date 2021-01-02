Tua mental shackles

A buddy of mind wanted to determine once and for all, whether CG called the games differently with Tua and Fitz. So he rewatched the tape for Denver game and LV game. His conclusion is inconclusive....lol.



He said, granted, when Fitz was on the field, he saw more deep routes. However that was necessary because we were behind. And he said, for example, the deep completion to Gesicki late in the LV game, he saw the same pattern as well when Tua was on field. But percentage wise, it is inconclusive because the Fitz sample size from these two games is too small to make a ditect corolation to play calling pattern.



However, him and me came to agreement that we were sure Flo and CG have drilled into Tua's head to take care of the ball first and foremost. Don't take chances. Let our defense and special team win the game for us. Given the fact that Tua is very 'coachable', he must took the instruction to heart. Thus we saw Tua played timid, and failed to 'push to ball' as some experts observed. I called it mental shackles. And given Tua hater the ammunition to talk about drafting qb.



With Fitz out with Covid this week, I wish Flo would give the green light to the kid and tell him to 'go get'em '. Take off the shackles and let Tua sling it. If he make a mistake, so what, he is a rookie, he entitles to rookie mistakes. Let him take his lumps and learn.



The last thing we want is for Flo to turn Tua into another Henne, Mr. check down.