Tua mental shackles

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

A buddy of mind wanted to determine once and for all, whether CG called the games differently with Tua and Fitz. So he rewatched the tape for Denver game and LV game. His conclusion is inconclusive....lol.

He said, granted, when Fitz was on the field, he saw more deep routes. However that was necessary because we were behind. And he said, for example, the deep completion to Gesicki late in the LV game, he saw the same pattern as well when Tua was on field. But percentage wise, it is inconclusive because the Fitz sample size from these two games is too small to make a ditect corolation to play calling pattern.

However, him and me came to agreement that we were sure Flo and CG have drilled into Tua's head to take care of the ball first and foremost. Don't take chances. Let our defense and special team win the game for us. Given the fact that Tua is very 'coachable', he must took the instruction to heart. Thus we saw Tua played timid, and failed to 'push to ball' as some experts observed. I called it mental shackles. And given Tua hater the ammunition to talk about drafting qb.

With Fitz out with Covid this week, I wish Flo would give the green light to the kid and tell him to 'go get'em '. Take off the shackles and let Tua sling it. If he make a mistake, so what, he is a rookie, he entitles to rookie mistakes. Let him take his lumps and learn.

The last thing we want is for Flo to turn Tua into another Henne, Mr. check down.
 
Russ57

I would like nothing more than to see Tua throw for a bunch of yards and TD's on Sunday. However we should keep in mind the weather isn't conducive to such a game plan.

I will not hold it against him if we win by featuring the ground game.

What is important is the final score, not how we get there. You don't often win by running the ball if the other team has absolutely no fear of your QB.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Those are my general feelings as well. I saw too much gunslinger both in college and also in the AZ and KC games to doubt that he has it in him. It’s got to be a conscious decision he’s making. Sure it’s a combo of coaching, our D, our WRs etc
 
ChitownPhins28

Russ57 said:
I would like nothing more than to see Tua throw for a bunch of yards and TD's on Sunday. However we should keep in mind the weather isn't conducive to such a game plan.

I will not hold it against him if we win by featuring the ground game.

What is important is the final score, not how we get there. You don't often win by running the ball if the other team has absolutely no fear of your QB.
Our problem is lack of weapons. We're not playing the Raiders or Jets or currently feckless Patriots this week.
Without guys getting open quickly and often, Tua will struggle to make plays.
The gap between the ease in which Buffalo can score points and Miami's difficulty to score far transcends Allen vs Tua.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

^ Yummy!

I think Tua definitely looks timid out there, specifically compared to his first few starts. I think his confidence is shaken.

How quickly everyone has forgotten the hip and that this kid is a year removed from being immobile with an arduous rehab. What did you guys expect? The kid is going to need a few years before he is up to snuff.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Dan13Forever said:
A buddy of mind wanted to determine once and for all, whether CG called the games differently with Tua and Fitz. So he rewatched the tape for Denver game and LV game. His conclusion is inconclusive....lol.

He said, granted, when Fitz was on the field, he saw more deep routes. However that was necessary because we were behind. And he said, for example, the deep completion to Gesicki late in the LV game, he saw the same pattern as well when Tua was on field. But percentage wise, it is inconclusive because the Fitz sample size from these two games is too small to make a ditect corolation to play calling pattern.

However, him and me came to agreement that we were sure Flo and CG have drilled into Tua's head to take care of the ball first and foremost. Don't take chances. Let our defense and special team win the game for us. Given the fact that Tua is very 'coachable', he must took the instruction to heart. Thus we saw Tua played timid, and failed to 'push to ball' as some experts observed. I called it mental shackles. And given Tua hater the ammunition to talk about drafting qb.

With Fitz out with Covid this week, I wish Flo would give the green light to the kid and tell him to 'go get'em '. Take off the shackles and let Tua sling it. If he make a mistake, so what, he is a rookie, he entitles to rookie mistakes. Let him take his lumps and learn.

The last thing we want is for Flo to turn Tua into another Henne, Mr. check down.
I think he will... and probably already has.

This game is a must win which loss won't hurt us long term. THIS is the game to unleash Tua. Son, if you throw three picks, we won't be upset...
 
