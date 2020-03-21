Tua or Burrow?

Which one

  • Burrow

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • Tua

    Votes: 8 66.7%
  • Total voters
    12
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,765
Reaction score
645
Let's just say there both there at 5 .
I know they won't be .Just trying to gauge if we had a choice.
 
REAL DEAL

REAL DEAL

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 21, 2002
Messages
685
Reaction score
84
Burrow will not be at 5 , and I but Tua at 5 at just 50/50 odds.
 
PhishyPhishy

PhishyPhishy

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 28, 2011
Messages
677
Reaction score
198
Location
Florida
Even if I had the first pick. My pick is Tua. I don't trust Burrow, can't really say exactly what it is but I see a bust there.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
493
Reaction score
679
Age
35
Location
Kansas
I'm afraid Tua is Wentz 2.0.... I have almost 0 faith this guy will finish any season healthy. I know this isnt the popular opinion but Tua has injury problems like ive never seen in a QB drafted in round 1.... hell even the first 3 rounds. Tuas injury problems are unprecedented.

If we can trade up for Burrow, I think we should do it... itll hurt alot losing all those picks moving to #1 but at least Burrow isnt injury prone and short.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
493
Reaction score
679
Age
35
Location
Kansas
I like Tuas stats, when healthy but we dont want a QB that averages 8 games a season.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
493
Reaction score
679
Age
35
Location
Kansas
Ok one more thing..... Image we have Tua.... it's his 1st game in a Dolphins uniform.... Tua gets hit and is on the ground. Even if he gets up fine, just think about the collective panic we all will feel for that split second, knowing, oh S*** the kid got hit our season might be over! And this will prob happen everytime Tua gets hit until he can prove he can stay healthy for seasons in a row.

Do you guys really want that stress? And inevitably, when Tua does get injured, which he has done every year for the last 3 years, we all just lost all hope for that season. Its confusing to me so many of us are acting like this is no big deal. There is no prospect in this draft that scares me like Tua.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
635
Reaction score
515
Location
Louisville, Ky
Tua has some really incredible accuracy and we offer a situation where there is no rush to get him on the field. Feels like a fit for both sides.
 
tcdrover

tcdrover

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,801
Reaction score
502
I don't like Tua or Burrow.

Hebert is the one that looks like a pro NFL QB.
 
