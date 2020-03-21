Tua or Burrow?

Ok one more thing..... Image we have Tua.... it's his 1st game in a Dolphins uniform.... Tua gets hit and is on the ground. Even if he gets up fine, just think about the collective panic we all will feel for that split second, knowing, oh S*** the kid got hit our season might be over! And this will prob happen everytime Tua gets hit until he can prove he can stay healthy for seasons in a row.



Do you guys really want that stress? And inevitably, when Tua does get injured, which he has done every year for the last 3 years, we all just lost all hope for that season. Its confusing to me so many of us are acting like this is no big deal. There is no prospect in this draft that scares me like Tua.