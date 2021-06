danstilldaman said: I've been restraining myself but I got to a point that I just can't help myself, I've been ignoring the poster that you've responded to for a couple weeks now. Yet considering how many hours I spend on this forum a day, it never ceases to fail to only see responses from people to this poster being made in threads that concern Tua. It would be nice to see all the great posters from finheaven do the same, but I know a lot of you guys are glutton when it comes to those type things just like me so I guess I'm going to have to un-ignore him and just hold my tongue. Click to expand...

Unfortunately this is the case for many of the posters on this site, everyone has an option and most of them stink. You will have your haters that will hate no matter what. I am of the opinion that Tua was injured, had no OTAs and no preseason. Those are facts and cannot be denied, not to mention an injury that he is still recovering from. Not saying that he will be the next Marino but can't say he is. A failure yet either. This year he has the tools around him to step up...GO Phins