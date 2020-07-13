Tua Ranked 8th For ROTY chances

Fin-Loco said: Sure. I think he starts around game three. By then he'll have beaten out Fitz. Click to expand...

I think that depends a lot on Flo's mindset.To actually beat Fitz out, he would have to demonstrate his ability to quickly make the proper pre/post snap reads better than a 15 yr vet. That's a lot to ask of any rookie.A lot of variables here, such as OL play, is Fitz moving the ball and scoring, etc.I know many fans hava a "damn the torpedos, full speed ahead" attitude, but I'm not sure that's Flo's mentality.Personally I think a late season (depending on record) coming out is more likely.