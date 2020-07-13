Tua Ranked 8th For ROTY chances

Fin-Loco
Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa ranked 8th for Rookie of the Year candidates
The presence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins roster still hasn’t sunken in for many, yet. There have been no photos of Tagovailoa donning a Dolphins helmet or throwing the…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Good read. I know it's silly as he hasn't even had a snap and we have a good amount of new peeps in front of him that need to gel.
Is Fin-Loco the new FinFan83? Two stories in a row