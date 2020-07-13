Tua Ranked 8th For ROTY chances

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa ranked 8th for Rookie of the Year candidates

The presence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the Miami Dolphins roster still hasn’t sunken in for many, yet. There have been no photos of Tagovailoa donning a Dolphins helmet or throwing the…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Good read. I know it's silly as he hasn't even had a snap and we have a good amount of new peeps in front of him that need to gel.

Is Fin-Loco the new FinFan83? Two stories in a row:)
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Lol, good job, you need to cover for me the next few days.

I wouldn’t read too much into the rankings yet either. We don’t even know when he’s going to take the field yet. Guys like Burrow will start immediately, but our situation is different.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Finfan83nj said:
Lol, good job, you need to cover for me the next few days.

I wouldn’t read too much into the rankings yet either. We don’t even know when he’s going to take the field yet. Guys like Burrow will start immediately, but our situation is different.
Sure. I think he starts around game three. By then he'll have beaten out Fitz.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Fin-Loco said:
Sure. I think he starts around game three. By then he'll have beaten out Fitz.
I think that depends a lot on Flo's mindset.

To actually beat Fitz out, he would have to demonstrate his ability to quickly make the proper pre/post snap reads better than a 15 yr vet. That's a lot to ask of any rookie.

A lot of variables here, such as OL play, is Fitz moving the ball and scoring, etc.

I know many fans hava a "damn the torpedos, full speed ahead" attitude, but I'm not sure that's Flo's mentality.

Personally I think a late season (depending on record) coming out is more likely.
 
