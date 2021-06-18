mrbunglez
Miami signed Scarlett to a futures contract, and he has seemed to become the forgotten man in the running back room. However, Miami fans shouldn’t forget about him because Hicks told me Scarlett is “in the best shape of his life.”
The former Florida Gators running back was a 5th round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. After opting out last season due to COVID-19, Scarlett is back and ready to go.
Hicks said, “He [Scarlett] really put the work in this offseason. He put the work in. I told him what time to be there, and he showed up. He has done everything we have asked him to do, and he is killing it. I am so proud of Jordan.” The PER4ORM trainer also added, “Scarlett will do whatever he has to do to make the team and help the team win.”
However, it isn’t just Hicks who is showing Scarlett love. “Tua loves him,” said Hicks. “Tua said Scarlett has done a great job, and he is impressed with his understanding of the playbook and not messing up plays. He knows everything that is going to happen pre-snap. Tua doesn’t have to tell him what to do. There was one play in camp where the quarterback was in shotgun, and Scarlett reminded the quarterback that on this play he is supposed to be under center.”
Tua Tagovailoa “loves” running back Jordan Scarlett
The wild off-season for the Miami Dolphins continues, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the headlines daily. Tagovailoa's minicamp performance h...
