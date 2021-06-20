 Tua vs. Herbert/Burrow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua vs. Herbert/Burrow

EROCK528

EROCK528

Rookie
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
92
Reaction score
45
Location
New Jersey
It was very clear last year that Tua was not up the standard set by the other top QB picks....but I am very confident that we will see significant improvement with Tua and the gap close if not be eliminated. My confidence in Tua improvement is based on the fact that he is a very different QB than either Herbert or Burrow. Herbert and Burrow are both strong arm and athletic QB's which make it easier to make a more immediate impact. Tua success, on the other hand, is based on accuracy and timing which requires time to develop the needed chemistry with his receivers. Tua last year had no minicamp, was coming off a major injury and had a depleted WR corp to work with. I think Tua is similar and will develop more like Drew Brees and Steve Young...both took a little time to become the star QBs that they ultimately became....only time will tell...but I am very hopeful.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,566
Reaction score
4,582
Hurray GIF by memecandy


Another Tua thread!!!
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,684
Reaction score
4,419
Can't compare these guys with Tua coming off the injury rehabbing and covid, the kid had a lot going on and certainly not the same weapons. This year will be telling good or bad
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
14,780
Reaction score
9,901
Remember, Herbert and Burrow didn't have a normal training camp either.

But the OP makes a great point about timing and anticipation. That takes time, getting to know wide receivers, working with them over and over etc.

No question, Miami has significantly improved the talent around Tua as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom