Tua vs. Herbert/Burrow

It was very clear last year that Tua was not up the standard set by the other top QB picks....but I am very confident that we will see significant improvement with Tua and the gap close if not be eliminated. My confidence in Tua improvement is based on the fact that he is a very different QB than either Herbert or Burrow. Herbert and Burrow are both strong arm and athletic QB's which make it easier to make a more immediate impact. Tua success, on the other hand, is based on accuracy and timing which requires time to develop the needed chemistry with his receivers. Tua last year had no minicamp, was coming off a major injury and had a depleted WR corp to work with. I think Tua is similar and will develop more like Drew Brees and Steve Young...both took a little time to become the star QBs that they ultimately became....only time will tell...but I am very hopeful.