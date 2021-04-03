Tua working with DVP,Merrit,Hollins,Wilson

Tiko377
WR Group
- Parker( talented but always misses games)
-Albert Wilson (starter at slot if 100% )
- Fuller(very talented but always misses games)
- Preston Williams ( always injured , Parker’s backup)
- Grant( exciting as a kick returner , that’s it.
- Foster ( backup to fuller)
Parker, Wilson and Fuller is legit if healthy. This is why I would love pitts @ 6. Parker, Wilson, Fuller, Pitts and Gesicki would be so good plus a RB like Williams. I would be very excited to watch this team.
