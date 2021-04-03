 Tua working with DVP,Merrit,Hollins,Wilson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua working with DVP,Merrit,Hollins,Wilson

Tua has a chance to be so much better in his second season.

The kids work ethic and will to be better is as real as they come.

Even if nothing changed offensive personnel wise i expected a jump in his individual performance.

But when you couple that with new weapons and hopefully better protection then look out.
 
Tua is doing his part as he should. Let's see which WR's truly want to emerge out of this group of 11 WR's. Especially since we all expect it to grow to 12 after round 1 of the draft.
 
It will be even better when the WR selected with the 6th pick, Fuller, Bowen and Williams join the workouts. I appreciate that Merritt and Hollis are part of the workouts but it is going to be extremely difficult for either one of them to end up on the roster next season.

I just wonder why Gesicki isn’t out there too.
 
WR Group
- Parker( talented but always misses games)
-Albert Wilson (starter at slot if 100% )
- Fuller(very talented but always misses games)
- Preston Williams ( always injured , Parker’s backup)
- Grant( exciting as a kick returner , that’s it.
- Foster ( backup to fuller)

Parker, Wilson and Fuller is legit if healthy. This is why I would love pitts @ 6. Parker, Wilson, Fuller, Pitts and Gesicki would be so good plus a RB like Williams. I would be very excited to watch this team.
 
Curious who goes to the bench if and when we draft the D.Smith?
 
