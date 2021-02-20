 Tua year 2 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua year 2

Nublar7

I know workout pictures don't automatically mean Tua will be better, but yes, he will be better. Last offseason and even into the Summer he was rehabbing a significant injury. Now he is now longer rehabbing, he is building strength and improving his body.

I think Tua might have one of the biggest season to season jumps we see out of any player this upcoming season.
 
circumstances

Severe injury + zero football prep seems like a recipe for a bumpy rookie season, Nubs.
 
Jimi

They kind of go hand in hand though. It’s a lot easier to process things when your body gives you natural advantages. It looked to me like Tua was accustomed to being able to do things that he just couldn’t last year and it threw him off his entire game. That’s my hope at least.
 
T

Last season started only 9 months after this dude dislocated/fractured his hip.

I know I sound insane here, but let's see what he can do in yr 2, where he can train instead of rehab, before saying what he can or can't be.

...sorry. Had a rush of common sense. Rookies never improve. Tua is bust. Never be better than Sam Darnold.
 
RENT

His legs are like tree trunks he is built low to the ground

His balance in college was great and after the injury he didn’t look to have his confidence (can hardly blame him) but don’t forget he hasn’t reached man strength yet

The entire rookie class has not reached their strength particularly Austin Jackson and Iggy

I expect jumps from the rookie class
 
ANUFan

Guess he shouldn't continue to workout and rehab and do all the physical things then...Got it!
 
Aquaaiea

Year 2 might be in deep in the heart of twang country. Gaad I hope not!
 
fansinceGWilson

Don't disagree, but things like 'throwing the ball away' and throwing behind a blitzing LB are things that don't require peak condition. Just little things that could have kept drives alive. I agree there were times when it seemed he knew what to do but felt his body couldn't do it, but diagnosing Ds isn't one of those.
 
