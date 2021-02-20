Tua year 2

TeeMoney
Severe injury + zero football prep seems like a recipe for a bumpy rookie season, Nubs.I know workout pictures don't automatically mean Tua will be better, but yes, he will be better. Last offseason and even into the Summer he was rehabbing a significant injury. Now he is now longer rehabbing, he is building strength and improving his body.
I think Tua might have one of the biggest season to season jumps we see out of any player this upcoming season.
They kind of go hand in hand though. It’s a lot easier to process things when your body gives you natural advantages. It looked to me like Tua was accustomed to being able to do things that he just couldn’t last year and it threw him off his entire game. That’s my hope at least.I may be in a minority. I'm not saying TT DOESN'T need to get in better NFL shape, but, IMO, his biggest progress needs to be the mental part - reading Ds, quicker decisions. And, for the record, I expect that.
Guess he shouldn't continue to workout and rehab and do all the physical things then...Got it!