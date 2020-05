At this point the only thing Perry has over Grant is he's a lot cheaper. And that one thing could be a big thing. However, as a receiver Perry hasn't shown he's a decent college receiver much less an NFL starter or even a roster worthy one. There's still a ton of unknown when it comes to Perry and I wouldn't be shocked if it took a year or two on the practice squad before he's ready to play a rotational role. I think Miami's lact of attention at the receiver spot in the draft shows Hurns, Grant, Wilson, Ford and Jennings are likely fighting for 4 spots behind Williams and Parker. I think a lot of people are sleeping on Jennings, but get attention soon enough.