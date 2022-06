Yes, that is a red flag I would say. Anytime a receiver talks about not being utilized enough can cause giant problems. If the Oline does not give Tua time then this will be magnified in Miami. Do not want to see Hill, Waddle, Wilson, Gesicki etc. all competing for touches....Gesicki has not and he deserves more...Waddle got his share and then some andit will be hard to duplicate 159 for Hill....so lets hope this does not become an issue in Miami.