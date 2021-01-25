Tyreek Hill = Jakeem Grant??

NYC#1finsfan
Club Member
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 3,887
- Reaction score
- 1,800
- Location
- Staten Island, NY
Obviously the title of this thread is in jest. But watching the Cheetah run is no different than watching Jakeem Grant Run except for the fact that Tyreek Hill makes plays and Jakeem is a kick/punt returner with an occasional stint at WR. It just goes to show you that speed in and of itself isn't the be all end all but what you do with it is everything. The stature of the two players are similar however the production of the two are very different. The QB makes a difference as well but Tyreek's hands are far superior in every way but can you blame a Fins Fan for dreaming???? See you on draft day.....