NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Obviously the title of this thread is in jest. But watching the Cheetah run is no different than watching Jakeem Grant Run except for the fact that Tyreek Hill makes plays and Jakeem is a kick/punt returner with an occasional stint at WR. It just goes to show you that speed in and of itself isn't the be all end all but what you do with it is everything. The stature of the two players are similar however the production of the two are very different. The QB makes a difference as well but Tyreek's hands are far superior in every way but can you blame a Fins Fan for dreaming???? See you on draft day.....
 
artdnj

artdnj

Probably tried more than once in practice but I would love to see him have a shot at more Hill type of plays. Granted, Hill took off and Grant didn't but since he's here why not give some some more love? If he doesn't put out, then move on.
 
M

macd123

NYC#1finsfan said:
Ahem...
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

I’m not sure what the point of this thread is except to remind us all what we already know: that Jakeem Grant is light years from Tyreek Hill.

Jakeem Grant is fast. Tyreek Hill is at another level of speed. Tyreek Hill is superior on every level of football player as compared to Grant.

You have to give KC credit. They did not have Hill on their do not draft list after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college. Hill ran a 4.29 and lasted to the fifth round. And he’s been in trouble since the draft including the issue of potential child abuse that was not proven to be him. And he signed a mega extension so is getting paid. Well done Chiefs. Character didn’t matter and they are still winning with him.
 
Aquaaiea

Aquaaiea

Hill’s burst and juke is outta this World! Jakeem doesn’t have it at the start like Hill and builds momentum once he gets going.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Confused about the point of this...

Most players can only dream to be what Tyreek is.. he’s a “unicorn”

grant might have similar speed but that’s about it

if we are looking for that- Waddle is the move
 
dnespins

dnespins

yeah jakeem would be **** in an andy reid offense with mahomes at qb no doubt.

wonder what reek would look like in our offense LOL.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Let's not forget that Grant was 2nd team All-Pro this past season...

Besides Howard, how many All-Pros have we had in the past 10 years?
 
