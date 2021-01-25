I’m not sure what the point of this thread is except to remind us all what we already know: that Jakeem Grant is light years from Tyreek Hill.



Jakeem Grant is fast. Tyreek Hill is at another level of speed. Tyreek Hill is superior on every level of football player as compared to Grant.



You have to give KC credit. They did not have Hill on their do not draft list after he beat up his pregnant girlfriend in college. Hill ran a 4.29 and lasted to the fifth round. And he’s been in trouble since the draft including the issue of potential child abuse that was not proven to be him. And he signed a mega extension so is getting paid. Well done Chiefs. Character didn’t matter and they are still winning with him.