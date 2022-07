This was a CBS article from a couple days ago that I almost posted but didn't because of that other thread... like someone else said, it's pretty strange that Tua has to be defended so much. It's almost to the point where they know he most likely can't make it but want to just cover it up as much as possible. It's at a point where it's sad really. I for one am tired of hearing it and just want to see the product on the field. I'm not listening to any of this garbage whether it's good or bad... we will find out soon enough