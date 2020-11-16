UFAs

Eschew the Onvious
"The Dolphins have 12 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next spring: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Matt Breida, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, C Ted Karras, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, RB DeAndre Washington, WR Mack Hollins, T Julien Davenport and Davon Godchaux."

It might be a bit early to makes calls on some of these cats but how many keepers do we have here?
 
Doesn't look like any big $$$ free agents. Most are 3rd tier players that should come with a friendly price tag, especially considering most teams in the league will be strapped for cash and not willing to over pay for depth type players. Godchaux, Karras, Haack, Fitpatrick, Roberts, Biegel, Grugier-Hill, Hollins, Frazier and Davenpport would be the order I would rank the players Miami might consider keeping around.
 
#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
I would make P Matt Haack a priority signing. That's about it.

I'd like to bring LB Elandon Roberts back for a good price, but we need to draft Parsons with our top pick.

Karras needs to be upgraded, but I can see us sticking with him.
 
My order would be Haack, Karras, Godchaux... then whoever.

But I wouldn't overpay for any of them. I'll give league average to Haack, but the other two would have to come in cheap.
 
Haack, maybe Brieda........that might be the extent of it.

Remember, we have quite a few high picks + any FA pick ups. At a minimum we are going to need 7 to 9 roster spots right there.

Edit: I didn't think about Wilson at first, but he has gauranteed $ coming, so unless they can trade him, there's another spot.
 
I would bring back fitz if he wanted
Biegel on one year
roberts on two year.
hill on one year or two
Hollins
Hack
Karras. But draft a center

That’s about it.
 
No to Fitz. Let's draft a QB, and get that room squared away for the next 4-5 years to grow together during Tua/Flores superbowl window.
 
I think Godchaux is expendable. Who is he going to replace now?
Well... yes, and no. Defensive linemen all rotate. Even the best ones only play 50-75% of the snaps.

We run a three man front most of the time, so we need 5-6 'starters'.

He'd be a nice rotational piece if he comes at a rotational price.
 
