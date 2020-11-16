Stoobz said: "The Dolphins have 12 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next spring: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Matt Breida, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, C Ted Karras, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, RB DeAndre Washington, WR Mack Hollins, T Julien Davenport and Davon Godchaux."



It might be a bit early to makes calls on some of these cats but how many keepers do we have here? Click to expand...

Doesn't look like any big $$$ free agents. Most are 3rd tier players that should come with a friendly price tag, especially considering most teams in the league will be strapped for cash and not willing to over pay for depth type players. Godchaux, Karras, Haack, Fitpatrick, Roberts, Biegel, Grugier-Hill, Hollins, Frazier and Davenpport would be the order I would rank the players Miami might consider keeping around.