"The Dolphins have 12 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next spring: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Matt Breida, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, C Ted Karras, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, RB DeAndre Washington, WR Mack Hollins, T Julien Davenport and Davon Godchaux."
It might be a bit early to makes calls on some of these cats but how many keepers do we have here?
