Upgrade, Downgrade...Let's Take a Look

Position by position how has Miami fared this offseason? Let's take a deeper dive.



Here's my scale

++ major upgrade

+ upgrade

0 the same as 2021

- downgrade

-- major downgrade



Quarterback +

Tua has significantly more to work with and Bridgewater is an upgrade at backup over Brissett. Thompson could be in the mix to make the 53 as a potential long-term backup.



Offensive Line +

Armstead is a top 5 caliber LT and Williams is rated highly by PFF as both a pass and run blocker. Miami still has questions with unproven Deiter figuring to start at center and a battle among Eichenberg, Jackson and maybe Jones at RT. Hunt is a potential pro bowl talent. A new coach should help this unit reach its potential.



Running Back ++

Could be a major upgrade if Mostert can stay healthy. Mostert, Edmunds and Michel is a better trio than the Dolphins had to work with last year. Gaskin, White, Doaks and Ahmed could battle for one spot. Ingold was a nice addition at fullback. I liked his play for the Raiders.



Wide Receiver ++

The unexpected trade for Hill was the highlight of the offseason for me. This is a player that DC's have to game plan for and he changes the dynamic of the Dolphins offense. Keeping Gesicki was a big move as well. Waddle, Hill and Gesicki is about as good as it gets. Add in Cedric Wilson and 4th rounder Ezukanma and the Dolphins have potentially upgraded in a major way. Sherfield, Preston Williams and Bowden are likely competing for the final one or two spots. Keeping Smythe at tight end and the possible emergence of Long make tight end at least solid and potentially very good. How many tight ends will McDaniel keep?



Defensive Line 0

Bringing back Ogbah was huge. Basically, this is the same unit from 2021, although I think a pass rushing DE could still be added.



Linebacker +

I love the Tindall pick. Initially I think he'll be a weapon in rushing the passer and spying on those athletic quarterbacks. Phillips in year two should be even better, which is saying a lot. Goode could compete with Scarlett for a spot on the 53. Riley and Roberts were both retained.



Corner/Safety 0

Similar to the defensive line, Miami has virtually the same cast and crew in the secondary. With one more year under his belt, it will be interesting to see how Holland progresses. He could be a perennial pro bowler. Bringing back Needham was an under-the-radar signing. Could year three be the season Iggy emerges? It's now or never for the former 1st rounder.



Special Teams +

Miami upgraded at punter signing one of the best in Morstead, who has a career average of 46.6 per punt.