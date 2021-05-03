 Upset we didn't draft a RB early? I am open to understanding that type of logic. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Upset we didn't draft a RB early? I am open to understanding that type of logic.

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 3.26.45 PM.png


Screen Shot 2021-05-03 at 3.29.34 PM.png


So let me get this straight, in 2020 only 8 individuals rushed over 1,000 yards that happen to be Running backs. And teams like the Steelers, and the Jaguars picked a RB in the first round. I am pretty sure with FINHEAVEN logic, most of you here thought it was a great idea. For the Jaguars it was a horrible idea to draft a RB. They had the 2nd worst defense in the league! Look at the amount of defensive players that were still available for them, and they drafted a RB? The Steelers had bigger needs than a RB, as much as I love Harris, and his story is inspirational, it was horrible for the Steelers to draft a RB with bigger needs. With that said, the Dolphins elected a free safety/slot corner as their third pick. The top 3 most skilled positions in football are without a doubt QB, Corner, Safety, and offensive/defensive line positions. Why draft a RB when you have even bigger needs for your team? Be thankful that our Front Office didn't make this stupid mistake. Our line last season was 25th in the league ranked, and our run blocking was one of the worst in the league. So you get a RB with no one to block for the RB? Not saying every RB is as talented in this draft, but why bother drafting a RB in a league that is pure passing. And don't bother mentioning Henry because the AFC South has one of the worst run defenses in the league. Had the Titans played in a decent division he would have had 750-800 less yards rushing.
 
Kebo

Why trade our fifth for a 2022 fourth? We could have taken Elijah Mitchell with that pick.
 
circumstances said:
we're going to trade that 2022 fourth, for a 2023 third, and so on, and so on.
Click to expand...
juniorseau55

Nobody knows why they did that but I am sure they were making a smart decision. I can't really sit here and say the dolphins made horrible draft mistakes. They got a slot receiver with their first pick, and drafted the best pass rusher, and best safety in the draft. The Jaguars could have drafted players to build their team, and the only pick they got right was the one they were expected to get right.
 
juniorseau55 said:
You debt has been paid. Neither Sewell or Smith were drafted lol.
Click to expand...
The bet was, Sewell will be picked by dolphins. Smith wasn't in the equation, ever. The first pick i prefer was Pitts and Waddle anyway. Look it up.
But hey, you don't want to take it like a man, no problem. Hope you have smooth menstrual period this month sister 😆🤣😆😂
 
Kebo said:
Why trade our fifth for a 2022 fourth? We could have taken Elijah Mitchell with that pick.
Click to expand...
That was kind of odd. Of course, I haven't looked at 2022 and what might be available.

I guess Miami gains around 20 spots, maybe more if Pittsburgh has a down year.
 
Dan13Forever said:
The bet was, Sewell will be picked by dolphins. Smith wasn't in the equation, ever. The first pick i prefer was Pitts and Waddle anyway. Look it up.
But hey, you don't want to take it like a man, no problem. Hope you have smooth menstrual period this month sister 😆🤣😆😂
Click to expand...
juniorseau55

I will :-* thanks for the tampons hunny
 
Digital

The skill positions are always crowd pleasers. People like excitement where the ball is. When a RB runs through a huge hole the fans are interested in what the exciting RB can do now that he's sprung into the secondary, it's only natural. But that happens enough and they expect it. The RB skips or breaks a few arm tackles and they tend to gloss over the fact that there was a hole there because of blocking. When there is no hole, they see that and blame the OL, but for the most part, people prefer to focus on the ball handlers (QB, RB, WR) or play makers (pass rushers, DB's, LB's) and undervalue the hogs (DT's & OL's).

We've had talented scat backs before, including Reggie Bush who had no blocking and Kenyon Drake, who did have some blocking. When those guys are unleashed into the secondary it is exciting. But none of those scat backs can consistently dazzle without a solid run blocking OL. Those power backs are effective breaking tackles, but it takes its toll, and if they're steamrolling LB's and DB's 3 yards down the field as opposed to DE's at the LOS, it is much better.

The Patriots are the masters at running on pass defenses and passing on run defenses. They typically have a bunch of good-but-not-great OL who are versatile enough to be good at both run blocking and pass protection, very assignment-sound so that it takes exceptional plays to beat them and they rarely beat themselves, and who have high floors & low ceilings meaning they'll never command impossible money in FA. They keep the band together so to speak. It works incredibly well, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts. That's what I am hoping we brought over from New England as far as offensive philosophy. Watching us trade up for Eichenberg (Mr. Eincredible) ... he fits that model to a T.
 
Dan13Forever said:
Agreed on your perspective on RB thou. Given the injury history of RB, and their limited productive years in the league, i never want a RB in high rounds.

Flo learned that in NE.

Flo learned that in NE.
Click to expand...

juniorseau55

People laugh at me when I say I am ok with Gaskin. I mean, I like his ability to catch from the backfield. Let's let our RB duke it out for a starting position. The Chiefs came with no line to the superbowl with the best tight end, and the best receiver in the league. What did they do? Nothing!
 
Dan13Forever said:
Agreed on your perspective on RB thou. Given the injury history of RB, and their limited productive years in the league, i never want a RB in high rounds.

Flo learned that in NE.

Flo learned that in NE.
Click to expand...

juniorseau55

Dude, the Jaguars drafted a rb when their defense sucks. If I was a jaguars fan I would have been ok if they drafted Holland for example.
 
