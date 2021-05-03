Upset we didn't draft a RB early? I am open to understanding that type of logic.

juniorseau55
So let me get this straight, in 2020 only 8 individuals rushed over 1,000 yards that happen to be Running backs. And teams like the Steelers, and the Jaguars picked a RB in the first round. I am pretty sure with FINHEAVEN logic, most of you here thought it was a great idea. For the Jaguars it was a horrible idea to draft a RB. They had the 2nd worst defense in the league! Look at the amount of defensive players that were still available for them, and they drafted a RB? The Steelers had bigger needs than a RB, as much as I love Harris, and his story is inspirational, it was horrible for the Steelers to draft a RB with bigger needs. With that said, the Dolphins elected a free safety/slot corner as their third pick. The top 3 most skilled positions in football are without a doubt QB, Corner, Safety, and offensive/defensive line positions. Why draft a RB when you have even bigger needs for your team? Be thankful that our Front Office didn't make this stupid mistake. Our line last season was 25th in the league ranked, and our run blocking was one of the worst in the league. So you get a RB with no one to block for the RB? Not saying every RB is as talented in this draft, but why bother drafting a RB in a league that is pure passing. And don't bother mentioning Henry because the AFC South has one of the worst run defenses in the league. Had the Titans played in a decent division he would have had 750-800 less yards rushing.