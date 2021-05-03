Upset we didn't draft a RB early? I am open to understanding that type of logic.

The skill positions are always crowd pleasers. People like excitement where the ball is. When a RB runs through a huge hole the fans are interested in what the exciting RB can do now that he's sprung into the secondary, it's only natural. But that happens enough and they expect it. The RB skips or breaks a few arm tackles and they tend to gloss over the fact that there was a hole there because of blocking. When there is no hole, they see that and blame the OL, but for the most part, people prefer to focus on the ball handlers (QB, RB, WR) or play makers (pass rushers, DB's, LB's) and undervalue the hogs (DT's & OL's).



We've had talented scat backs before, including Reggie Bush who had no blocking and Kenyon Drake, who did have some blocking. When those guys are unleashed into the secondary it is exciting. But none of those scat backs can consistently dazzle without a solid run blocking OL. Those power backs are effective breaking tackles, but it takes its toll, and if they're steamrolling LB's and DB's 3 yards down the field as opposed to DE's at the LOS, it is much better.



The Patriots are the masters at running on pass defenses and passing on run defenses. They typically have a bunch of good-but-not-great OL who are versatile enough to be good at both run blocking and pass protection, very assignment-sound so that it takes exceptional plays to beat them and they rarely beat themselves, and who have high floors & low ceilings meaning they'll never command impossible money in FA. They keep the band together so to speak. It works incredibly well, making the whole greater than the sum of its parts. That's what I am hoping we brought over from New England as far as offensive philosophy. Watching us trade up for Eichenberg (Mr. Eincredible) ... he fits that model to a T.