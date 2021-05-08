 Veteran RB Options for the Miami Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Veteran RB Options for the Miami Dolphins

DolphinsTalk

dolphinstalk.com

Veteran Running Back Options for the Miami Dolphins - Miami Dolphins

While most pundits had glowing reviews of the Dolphins’ 2021 draft haul, many fans were disappointed to watch Miami’s brass overlook the running back position for a second straight year. The 2021 tailback class was widely regarded as one of the weakest classes in recent years outside of the top...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

Miami is probably going to add someone to their RB room, it may be someone listed in this article. It could be someone else.
 
Danny

There's no rush to add a RB. Several will get cut from other teams and this is only May.
 
