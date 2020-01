Vote Zach for HOF now!!!!!!!!!!!

Bumpus said: IDK, man ... This seems stupid.



I loved watching Zach play. But letting random fans stuff the ballot box COMPLETELY cheapens the HOF for me.



I agree. I voted once to see if the process even takes in to account that it's actual information I was putting in, but this is setup for people to create scripts and vote thousands of times. I can't see how this has any bearing on them getting into the HOF. Seems like a way for them to get email addresses to send out information.