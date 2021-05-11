Waddle = Ginn Jr?

Very bad comparison. 2 completely different types of players. Can’t tell you how many times Ginn dropped TD passes that were perfectly placed.



Waddle has ELITE move skills, combined with ELITE football speed, combined with excellent hands, combined with Alpha Dog mentality = ELITE WR prospect. His skill set is unique to say the least and one that you just don’t see very often. It’s one thing to have great or even elite speed, but combined with the other attributes, makes for a much more complete prospect.



Ginn Jr had ELITE speed. That was it. He had very average move skills, BAD hands, and BAD route running, and was NOT an Alpha Dog. He’s turned his career into a pretty good one thru longevity and teams using his skills the best way they could.