Waddle = Ginn Jr?

AquaXI

AquaXI

Dec 19, 2012
Waddle 6th overall and Ginn Jr 9th overall. Height and speed about equal ( Ginn Jr on wiki posted at 4.28 40 ). Ginn Jr. pick was heavily criticized and ridiculed at the time, and Waddle pick seen as fair? In fact if we traded down and got Waddle exactly where Ginn Jr. was picked I’m sure it would be considered a home run!

Ginn Jr. had a relatively long and somewhat successful career so was he just misused or did we not know how to get the best of him? Hopefully Waddle who has all the traits that Ginn JR. possessed will be used to his full potential.
 
circumstances

circumstances

AquaXI said:
not even the slightest comparison as players.

they were both male, both WR, both fast. other than that, nope.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

AquaXI said:
Ginn wasn’t nearly the receiver Waddle is...nor do I think he was as shifty or elusive.
 
1972forever

Waddle happens to be a football players who can run extremely fast while making football moves and trying to score everytime he has the ball in his hands.
Ginn was a track man who was extremely fast and used his speed to run out of bounds as fast as he could as soon as the ball was in his hands to avoid contact.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I'll never forget the feeling I had listening to Cam Cameron's presser defending the Ginn pick. I imagine the same feeling had by a death row inmate who's used up all his appeals...

I worked 12-8 so I didn't see many games that year...thankfully.
 
Finsfan1984

Finsfan1984

Very bad comparison. 2 completely different types of players. Can’t tell you how many times Ginn dropped TD passes that were perfectly placed.

Waddle has ELITE move skills, combined with ELITE football speed, combined with excellent hands, combined with Alpha Dog mentality = ELITE WR prospect. His skill set is unique to say the least and one that you just don’t see very often. It’s one thing to have great or even elite speed, but combined with the other attributes, makes for a much more complete prospect.

Ginn Jr had ELITE speed. That was it. He had very average move skills, BAD hands, and BAD route running, and was NOT an Alpha Dog. He’s turned his career into a pretty good one thru longevity and teams using his skills the best way they could.
 
opticblazed

AquaXI said:
Only similarities are they were both drafted. It ends there
 
