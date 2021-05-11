Waddle = Ginn Jr?

AquaXI
Scout Team
Waddle 6th overall and Ginn Jr 9th overall. Height and speed about equal ( Ginn Jr on wiki posted at 4.28 40 ). Ginn Jr. pick was heavily criticized and ridiculed at the time, and Waddle pick seen as fair? In fact if we traded down and got Waddle exactly where Ginn Jr. was picked I’m sure it would be considered a home run!
Ginn Jr. had a relatively long and somewhat successful career so was he just misused or did we not know how to get the best of him? Hopefully Waddle who has all the traits that Ginn JR. possessed will be used to his full potential.
