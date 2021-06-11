Waddle or Fuller

Go Flo
Which one of those two new wide receivers are you looking most forward to seeing on the field for the dolphins?
I’m sure a lot of you will say both but if you had to pick one of the two which one are you most looking forward to?
for some reason I keep leaning towards Fuller even though I’m ecstatic about Waddle.
