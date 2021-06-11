 Waddle or Fuller | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle or Fuller

Go Flo

Go Flo

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
211
Reaction score
267
Age
49
Location
Bellair Bluffs
Which one of those two new wide receivers are you looking most forward to seeing on the field for the dolphins?

I’m sure a lot of you will say both but if you had to pick one of the two which one are you most looking forward to?

for some reason I keep leaning towards Fuller even though I’m ecstatic about Waddle.
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
8,025
Reaction score
12,280
Location
Boise, ID
Would have to be Waddle. You know what kind of player Fuller is at the NFL level. Let's see what the rookie can do in the big leagues.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom