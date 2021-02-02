 Waddle vs Smith | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle vs Smith

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

The more I see Waddle in Alabama the more I am convinced that he will have a bigger impact for us. His acceleration after a catch, how he recovers and balances his body. His ability to make difficult catches. Straight vertical speed is one thing, but how he can accelerate after a catch from any angle on the field is a beauty to see. Very competitive, and such a great drive overall. He is also very physical, isnt scared to get hit.

Devonta Smith can get crazy separation with his speed. He uses his size and long arms to make difficult catches. That makes him a very useful target in the goal line. He does lack size, and while that worries me in the NFL it isn't a big deal for the trade off he offers with his speed, and the size advantage he has when reaching for the ball. Besides has anyone ever heard of Torry Holt? He was around the same built, and probably didnt gain more than 100 lbs in the NFL.

Both players are going to give you different results but if you want to play a bet in playmaking ability then Waddle is your guy. He can be placed anywhere on the field, can take a simple slant route and turn it into a big gain. And no Jakeem Grant won't do that for you, but Waddle can do an excellent job punt returning.


 
The only knock on smith is how he handled cb jamming him off line scrimmage in nfl..other than that he should be good players in nfl.. he would be good fit to go with Williams and parkers..
 
Great question. Both extremely promising prospects but both with very real questions as to whether they can physically hold up to the NFL punishment and physicality. Durability is an issue, and both are undersized--with Smith's issue being mass (weight) rather than height. The NFL can be a great area for someone with tremendous speed like Tyreek Hill, but for every successful Hill, there's a lot more guys like Tavon Austin, who was the #8 overall pick but couldn't beat press coverage or hold up to the physical nature of the NFL. Heck, Henry Ruggs III looked awesome this time last year, but he has struggled so far, and he's bigger and stronger than both of those guys and probably faster too.
 
Waddle has been my favorite player in this draft for over 2 years.
 
Digital said:
Great question. Both extremely promising prospects but both with very real questions as to whether they can physically hold up to the NFL punishment and physicality. Durability is an issue, and both are undersized--with Smith's issue being mass (weight) rather than height. The NFL can be a great area for someone with tremendous speed like Tyreek Hill, but for every successful Hill, there's a lot more guys like Tavon Austin, who was the #8 overall pick but couldn't beat press coverage or hold up to the physical nature of the NFL. Heck, Henry Ruggs III looked awesome this time last year, but he has struggled so far, and he's bigger and stronger than both of those guys and probably faster too.
The only thing u can do take chance on player.. a lot of them will probably be bust,some will be avg and above avg. Very Few will be great. The nfl draft is hype show. We will see when pad come on..who is for real and who aint..
 
