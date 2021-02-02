Waddle vs Smith

The more I see Waddle in Alabama the more I am convinced that he will have a bigger impact for us. His acceleration after a catch, how he recovers and balances his body. His ability to make difficult catches. Straight vertical speed is one thing, but how he can accelerate after a catch from any angle on the field is a beauty to see. Very competitive, and such a great drive overall. He is also very physical, isnt scared to get hit.



Devonta Smith can get crazy separation with his speed. He uses his size and long arms to make difficult catches. That makes him a very useful target in the goal line. He does lack size, and while that worries me in the NFL it isn't a big deal for the trade off he offers with his speed, and the size advantage he has when reaching for the ball. Besides has anyone ever heard of Torry Holt? He was around the same built, and probably didnt gain more than 100 lbs in the NFL.



Both players are going to give you different results but if you want to play a bet in playmaking ability then Waddle is your guy. He can be placed anywhere on the field, can take a simple slant route and turn it into a big gain. And no Jakeem Grant won't do that for you, but Waddle can do an excellent job punt returning.





