Waddle was the right pick for us

Just on principal.



I was pining for Micah Parsons the other night cuz he looks great.

But, with this Preston Williams situation continuing to suck, quite frankly, WR was the position group we needed to add major firepower to.

I feel like, with the pieces we already had, that Waddle was the right guy to draft. He can help right now in slot/flex and has the talent to take over as the alpha dog in 2022.

I know both Chase and Devonta Smith have TDs today and maybe Waddle wont. Maybe.

But, I just think Waddle has the biggest longterm upside.