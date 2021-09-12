 Waddle was the right pick for us | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Waddle was the right pick for us

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,495
Reaction score
1,349
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Just on principal.

I was pining for Micah Parsons the other night cuz he looks great.
But, with this Preston Williams situation continuing to suck, quite frankly, WR was the position group we needed to add major firepower to.
I feel like, with the pieces we already had, that Waddle was the right guy to draft. He can help right now in slot/flex and has the talent to take over as the alpha dog in 2022.
I know both Chase and Devonta Smith have TDs today and maybe Waddle wont. Maybe.
But, I just think Waddle has the biggest longterm upside.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,402
Reaction score
11,022
You know Grier was watching how Tyreek Hill dominated versus Buffalo. I think Waddle has a chance to be a super star.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
1,938
Reaction score
2,943
Location
Everywhere
All depends on the bar our idiotic fan base sets for a player.

To be honest at this point any of our WRs actually show up on GameDay without an injury is a win.
 
AphexPhin

AphexPhin

Starter
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
4,583
Reaction score
807
Location
Scottsdale, AZ
Waddle is going to ball out this season and for seasons to come for the Fins. Can't wait to see Tua throwing darts to him!
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,495
Reaction score
1,349
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Smith is already at his ceiling and he's not that big.
He's good, though, and it Could wind up that he's the best...
But, my gut says no..
 
deester11

deester11

Club Member
Joined
Oct 15, 2012
Messages
745
Reaction score
1,272
Retnuhrace said:
I still would’ve loved Devante Smith, and he’s balling out week 1 for the Eagles. Hopefully Waddle can have a similar impact.
Click to expand...
I'm a fan of DeVante....but Atlanta isn't the barometer for balling out. He looks good though. I think Waddle will prove to be the right pick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom