Watched Most of Buffalo Game

SF Dolphin Fan

I'll be honest, I expected Miami to beat New England in a close one. Great play by X. Howard as the Patriots were driving and looking to take a lead. Sweet to get a win on the road at New England. Seems like forever since the Dolphins opened the season with a victory.

But this Buffalo game is one I want BADLY. It's the Bills who are standing in the Dolphins way and Flores, for all he's accomplished, hasn't figured out Buffalo. Plus, that ugly win at the end of the year needs to be avenged!

Some observations from the Buffalo versus Pittsburgh game which was on locally here.

The Bills defense was outstanding in the first half. Big Ben really earned this one, chipping away in the second, often with pressure all around him.

Buffalo's secondary looks beatable, but the front seven is championship caliber. A tough opponent and it really calls for Tua and the passing game to get the ball out quick. I think Waddle and Wilson will play key roles.

Up and down game for Allen. He missed a wide open receiver deep in the first half that would have been a touchdown. That actually turned out to be a big miss. He did make some crucial runs, but was high on some throws.

Pittsburgh did a good job pressuring Allen, especially in the second half. That's where Miami has struggled. The Dolphins have to disrupt Allen to have a chance.

Hard to imagine Miami having a lot of success running the ball, but they have to keep at it.

I can't wait. I have a feeling Flores and the team feels the same way.
 
Can’t see us having an answer against them. Our o line and d line need to actually do their jobs. Play calling needs to be way better and have the ball out quick and fast.
 
The Beatles

Allen was definitely a little rusty. That’s what ya get when your coach doesn’t let you play in 2 of 3 preseason games.

He had some sick throws (the TD was one in which the DB literally couldn’t have had better coverage). But then he missed the deep TD pass.

Biggest question, in my opinion, is do the Miami players forget about Week 17 last year? Sometimes these things become a self fulfilling prophecy if you’re still thinking about what happened last time.
 
Andyman

Playing at home will help. Both with the D not getting the jump off the snap and also the heat. Don't underestimate the heat. I'm not sure how much better Buffalo is from last year tbh and I think Miami is a lot better but those parts on Miami will take time to hone. Getting Fuller next week and hopefully Williams can help. Give the line time. There were good moments today. It's just not consistent and there needs to be steady improvement if they hope to be a true playoff contender for sure.
 
Well it should be hot and sweaty - out Pops the 🏈 on JA on a regular basis Bills fans should send him a case

484942B4-C128-46C2-BC31-3C2942518811.jpeg
 
Same old sweaty palms

D5E45022-A202-47EC-A5B0-6855AE8E226A.jpeg
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I think Miami needs to play the entire game like the opening drive versus New England.

The team needs to be focused and crisp. Can't make crucial mistakes.
 
Hope we can find an idenity on offense. I have no clue what this offense was built to do.
 
Saw that game, too...Allen's missed throws and the pressure Pitt put on him really stood out to me too. As close as that game was, the Bills needed Allen to be a bit better than he was.
Maybe he just needs to knock off some rust- don't know- but I'm not counting next week on him being sloppy.
 
We need to be aggressive and blitz next week. Our coverages might work a little bit in the first quarter, but they will quickly have an answer.
Pressure at the LOS to disrupt the exchange and timing.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Agree. That touchdown pass was a beautiful throw. He also made some nice decisions on running the ball.

The constant pressure really affected him, though. Can Miami do that?
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Right. When he has time, Allen can deliver some amazing throws. It's a huge challenge and he's had Miami's number.
 
ill be honest with you SF, I don't see us beating the bills. the bills are just a better team. their front seven is way better then ne and our OL is not good enough yet. hoping for a win but not expecting it.
 
