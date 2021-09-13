Watched Most of Buffalo Game

I'll be honest, I expected Miami to beat New England in a close one. Great play by X. Howard as the Patriots were driving and looking to take a lead. Sweet to get a win on the road at New England. Seems like forever since the Dolphins opened the season with a victory.



But this Buffalo game is one I want BADLY. It's the Bills who are standing in the Dolphins way and Flores, for all he's accomplished, hasn't figured out Buffalo. Plus, that ugly win at the end of the year needs to be avenged!



Some observations from the Buffalo versus Pittsburgh game which was on locally here.



The Bills defense was outstanding in the first half. Big Ben really earned this one, chipping away in the second, often with pressure all around him.



Buffalo's secondary looks beatable, but the front seven is championship caliber. A tough opponent and it really calls for Tua and the passing game to get the ball out quick. I think Waddle and Wilson will play key roles.



Up and down game for Allen. He missed a wide open receiver deep in the first half that would have been a touchdown. That actually turned out to be a big miss. He did make some crucial runs, but was high on some throws.



Pittsburgh did a good job pressuring Allen, especially in the second half. That's where Miami has struggled. The Dolphins have to disrupt Allen to have a chance.



Hard to imagine Miami having a lot of success running the ball, but they have to keep at it.



I can't wait. I have a feeling Flores and the team feels the same way.