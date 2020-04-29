we are so blessed to have Flores

I don't see anything positive in the long run coming from these glorified OC's

Chicago, the Jets, the Rams, the Cardinals, the Packers, the Bungles

I am seeing reports that the Packers HC has problems with Rodgers

I wasn't excited about the Flores hire but wow was I wrong.

you see Kingsbury's setup in the draft and look at Flores'?
 
The same Rams team that haven't had a losing season yet? The same Rams team that has gone 33-15 in 3 year, has gone to the playoffs 2 out of 3 years, and made it to the SB no more than 2 years ago? McVay turned Jared Goff who many here thought was a colossal bust into a serviceable and at one point MVP caliber QB.

Why must we always tear down others to prop up our own.
 
superphin said:
The same Rams team that haven't had a losing season yet? The same Rams team that has gone 33-15 in 3 year, has gone to the playoffs 2 out of 3 years, and made it to the SB no more than 2 years ago? McVay turned Jared Goff who many here thought was a colossal bust into a serviceable and at one point MVP caliber QB.

Why must we always tear down others to prop up our own.
well said but some of these guys.

the teams I mentioned can you defend their resumes?
 
superphin said:
The same Rams team that haven't had a losing season yet? The same Rams team that has gone 33-15 in 3 year, has gone to the playoffs 2 out of 3 years, and made it to the SB no more than 2 years ago? McVay turned Jared Goff who many here thought was a colossal bust into a serviceable and at one point MVP caliber QB.

Why must we always tear down others to prop up our own.
While I agree with you, they dont seem to be world beaters and also seem to be trending in the wrong direction. That said we could only hope to get where they are right now this season.

And let's face it, they aren't winning it all with Jared Goff... he is their Jimmy G.
 
Is it we're so beaten down and have had horrific coaching since Shula that any uptick is a home run. Did we get a grand slam? Time will tell but I am cautiously optimistic.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Yeah can we wait until like after year 3 and some playoff appearances? Flores is 5-11 as HC. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
I guess I am falling for the player personnel background. but then again other Belichick guys have the same
 
lbmclean_nocal said:
well said but some of these guys.

the teams I mentioned can you defend their resumes?
Packers were 1 game away from going to the SB with their 1st time HC, Cardinals won as many games as we did last year with their 1st time HC, the Jets went 7-6 with Darnold (including 6-2 in their last 8) unfortunately he had mono, the Bears are 20-12 the last 2 years and the HC has had 2 top 5 defenses but Trubisky....the Bengals suck.
 
He has got off to a promising start, but lets see if we can go 8-8 before we crown him.

There has also been a few questionable things, turn over at DC, OC and multiple position coaches, 3 OL coaches in 12 months, bringing a 68 year old OC who struggled in his last two jobs out of retirement to coach our new rookie QB.....

As I said things look promising and even though I thought we rushed him into a HC job because of his connections to our GM, I hope to be proven wrong. But much like the other thread tonight which called Flores/Tua the best pairing in the division, lets just give it time. Adam Gase's first season was even more impressive, he took a roster with very low pre-season expectations to the playoffs. But then we made many missteps; doubling down on trash like Branch etc, signing Cuter and Gase did not turn out to be the long term Dolphins coach many saw him as after 12 months.

Not saying Flores isn't going to work out. But lets see it translate to long term wins before we crown him.
 
lbmclean_nocal said:
I guess I am falling for the player personnel background. but then again other Belichick guys have the same
Nothing wrong with being positive about Flores. But just because something you’re baking is starting to smell good, doesn’t mean you should pull it out of the oven and eat it right away. Let’s wait until it’s done cooking before we dig in lol
 
uk_dolfan said:
He has got off to a promising start, but lets see if we can go 8-8 before we crown him.

There has also been a few questionable things, turn over at DC, OC and multiple position coaches, 3 OL coaches in 12 months, bringing a 68 year old OC who struggled in his last two jobs out of retirement to coach our new rookie QB.....

As I said things look promising and even though I thought we rushed him into a HC because of his connections to our GM, I hope to be proven wrong. But much like the other thread tonight which called Flores/Tua the best pairing in the division, lets just give it time. Adam Gase's first season was even more impressive, he took a roster with very low pre-season expectations to the playoffs. But then we made many missteps; doubling down on trash like Branch etc, signing Cuter and Gase did not turn out to be the long term Dolphins coach many saw him as after 12 months.

Not saying Flores isn't going to work out. But lets see it translate to long term wins before we crown him.
And he is sitting on his seat while I'm looking for the proper kindling...

Another 5 - 11 season, with everything you included, I add lighting fluid.

A sub .500 season and I add more kindling.
 
