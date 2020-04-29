we are so blessed to have Flores

He has got off to a promising start, but lets see if we can go 8-8 before we crown him.



There has also been a few questionable things, turn over at DC, OC and multiple position coaches, 3 OL coaches in 12 months, bringing a 68 year old OC who struggled in his last two jobs out of retirement to coach our new rookie QB.....



As I said things look promising and even though I thought we rushed him into a HC job because of his connections to our GM, I hope to be proven wrong. But much like the other thread tonight which called Flores/Tua the best pairing in the division, lets just give it time. Adam Gase's first season was even more impressive, he took a roster with very low pre-season expectations to the playoffs. But then we made many missteps; doubling down on trash like Branch etc, signing Cuter and Gase did not turn out to be the long term Dolphins coach many saw him as after 12 months.



Not saying Flores isn't going to work out. But lets see it translate to long term wins before we crown him.