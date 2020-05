Epic game. I have the SI issue that came out w Dan on the cover. I remember all of the pre game pundits wondering if Dan would be any good after the Achilles. Jimmy Johnson was an analyst at the time and before the game he said “Dan Marino at 80% healthy is still better than most”. Boy was that an understatement.



Marino only needing a FG to tie, 4th and 6, RB open for the easy 6 yards and he goes for the jugular. Most QBs don’t have the balls to do that in that situation. Imagine it dropped incomplete? Only the greats could shoulder the criticism that would ensue. Only a great even attempts that throw there. Unreal.