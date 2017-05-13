Welcome to Finheaven Brothers and Sisters!

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,185
Reaction score
21,938
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Good morning to you. I would like to say welcome to Finheaven and glad you are here! My name is John aka Fin Fan In Cali. I wanted to ask what brought you here along with how long you been a Dolphin fan? Who is your favorite Dolphin player past or present or both? Also where are you from? If you have any questions about the site, its forums, memberships please feel free to ask.

Have a great day!
John
 
Last edited:
bane

bane

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
787
Reaction score
621
Age
44
Hi
I havie been reading this site for years. Huge fin fan. Decided to start posting. Maybe it wil help me deal with my frustrations from this past season.
How do you join vip? I
 
Rainbowsandkisses

Rainbowsandkisses

Rookie
Joined
Mar 13, 2018
Messages
32
Reaction score
5
Age
30
Location
New york City
Hi fellow Fin Fans .. Big fan since jason taylor who i love . From the Boston area and those annoying Pats fans . I have to deal with it because my life partner is a pats fan. Anyway . Love the site and thought i don't post much, I love my fins .
 
NY8123

NY8123

Sophisticated Redneck
Administrator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
26,544
Reaction score
12,346
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Rainbowsandkisses said:
Hi fellow Fin Fans .. Big fan since jason taylor who i love . From the Boston area and those annoying Pats fans . I have to deal with it because my life partner is a pats fan. Anyway . Love the site and thought i don't post much, I love my fins .
Click to expand...
Welcome aboard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom