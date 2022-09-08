 We're All Rams Fans Tonight - Bills Suck | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

We're All Rams Fans Tonight - Bills Suck

Bills have always been a team I didn't care about, because they weren't a threat. I hate the Jets and Pats, but don't really have an opinion on the Bills. I understand they are in the way of winning the division, but Josh Allen is fun to watch. That said, I'm a Noles fan, so rooting for Akers and Ramsey.
 
Bills have always been a team I didn't care about, because they weren't a threat. I hate the Jets and Pats, but don't really have an opinion on the Bills. I understand they are in the way of winning the division, but Josh Allen is fun to watch. That said, I'm a Noles fan, so rooting for Akers and Ramsey.
They were our primary nemesis for all of the 80's and 90's.
 
They were our primary nemesis for all of the 80's and 90's.
not all of the 80's......keep in mind we went to the SB in 82 and 84......Buffalo started winning later 80's and 90's though I get your point......I'm not rooting for the rams to win.....I'm rooting for Buffalo to lose and did I tell you Ozzy's doing the halftime show?
 
not all of the 80's......keep in mind we went to the SB in 82 and 84......Buffalo started winning later 80's and 90's though I get your point......I'm not rooting for the rams to win.....I'm rooting for Buffalo to lose and did I tell you Ozzy's doing the halftime show?
Good reason to skip halftime show. :poke:
 
