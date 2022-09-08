We're All Rams Fans Tonight - Bills Suck

Fin-Loco
They were our primary nemesis for all of the 80's and 90's.Bills have always been a team I didn't care about, because they weren't a threat. I hate the Jets and Pats, but don't really have an opinion on the Bills. I understand they are in the way of winning the division, but Josh Allen is fun to watch. That said, I'm a Noles fan, so rooting for Akers and Ramsey.
Ya younger fans do not understand the hurting Buffalo put on us during that time. No matter how good a team we had, Buffalo was just a little better. It was maddening!
They gave Marino and Shula a hard time for sure. Great defense and offense with Jim Kelly. Marv was a great coach as well.
not all of the 80's......keep in mind we went to the SB in 82 and 84......Buffalo started winning later 80's and 90's though I get your point......I'm not rooting for the rams to win.....I'm rooting for Buffalo to lose and did I tell you Ozzy's doing the halftime show?
