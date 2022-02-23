Wes Welker on Waddle

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 12,500
- Reaction score
- 15,210
- Location
- West Palm Beach
How great would it be to have a player with Waddle's physical attributes, and Welker's ability to "set up" a defender and run precise routes?
I honestly can’t wait until training camp.How great would it be to have a player with Waddle's physical attributes, and Welker's ability to "set up" a defender and run precise route?
Look out NFL DCs........................ That would be a chain movin MoFo.........
I really hope Wes Welker is going to get a lot of tape of Cooper Kupp for Jaylen Waddle to watch. Forget Tyreek Hill comparisons, study Kupp and Waddle will be top 3 weapon in the league.How great would it be to have a player with Waddle's physical attributes, and Welker's ability to "set up" a defender and run precise routes?
Look out NFL DCs........................ That would be a chain movin MoFo.........