Wes Welker on Waddle

Mach2 said:
How great would it be to have a player with Waddle's physical attributes, and Welker's ability to "set up" a defender and run precise routes?

Look out NFL DCs........................ That would be a chain movin MoFo.........
I really hope Wes Welker is going to get a lot of tape of Cooper Kupp for Jaylen Waddle to watch. Forget Tyreek Hill comparisons, study Kupp and Waddle will be top 3 weapon in the league.
 
