Dolph N.Fan said: Thought Miami was in good shape with the cap heading into the off-season with?



Now Miami has to make moves to sign their draft class? Click to expand...

We signed free agents. Fuller was a little over 10 million, trade for McKinney was 7 million, Cethan Carter was nearly 3 million, Brisset was 5 million, Butler was nearly 4. Those 5 account for nearly 30 million in cap space, which was most of what we had free.