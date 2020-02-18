What if the Dolphins wait until next year to pick a QB?

This has been discussed a little on this board, but I don't think it has ever been as viable as it is now, so it seems it might be worth discussing in more depth. The reality is that the consensus number1 pick was Tua prior to injury,but despite the Tua faithful's ability to write off the injury as relatively inconsequential, it is highly unlikely that it will be viewed the same way by NFL teams. There is always going to be that thought that one hit and it will be over. The risk may not be worth it, and if a trade up is required, the cost may make it undoable.



Burrow had an amazing season, but questions about arm strength and his overall college career performance have some questioning whether it was a single year fluke and not indicative of who the player really is. I am always somewhat leery of fast rising one year wonders, but regardless, the odds of Burrow not being picked 1 overall are slim, and likely put him off the board.



With these guys out of the picture, that leaves a few "second tier" QB's available. As in every draft, these guys will get more and more hype as the draft gets closer and will likely be drafted as reaches. I understand that Herbert is rising and may be a solid prospect, but is he a dynamic winner you really want for the future, or is he just a pick of desperation?



If you are the Dolphins on a multi-year rebuild, why not seriously consider trading down and get a QB next year? Why reach now? From a needs perspective, additional lower picks this draft allow for more value player pickups to shore up the lines, and the team should have plenty of ammo with the new pics gained while trading down to move up to wherever they need next year. There will be at least two or three solid ranked QB's next year, and we know Lawrence looks solid at the least.



The main argument against this will be that waiting is too big of a risk and that Miami will win too many games. I think the counter is that the risk can't be any worse than moving up to draft Tua. Could the targeted QB be injured? Certainly possible, but again, the QB most are in love with this year already is, so I consider that a wash. So what about too many wins? Brady looks to be coming back, Buffalo is getting better, and even the Jets were on a run at the end of the season. Plus, we have a new OC of questionable merit, tons of rookies, and Rosen/Fitz at QB. I don't see a lot of chance for a much better record.



Sorry for the long post, but objectively, shouldn't this at least be a consideration for this team? Is it better to wait and get the guy you really want and have faith in, or to reach and get a guy who through no fault of his own, will be a true unknown?