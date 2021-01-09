What increases our chances of a trade down the most?

Stills&Landry
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,539
- Reaction score
- 597
Availability or scarcity?
Everyone seems to think we'd get better value and more offers if the Jets take Sewell.
IMO it's the other way around, IMO scarcity gives us a better shot and value in trade.
Our best trade down scenario is if the Jets new HC and FO take a QB.
There are only 4 viable 1st rd QBs (Mac or Trask might sneak into the late first)
If other teams in the top 10 like Car don't see any of them falling to them we'll have more and better offers than if they think at least Lance will make it to them.
Everyone seems to think we'd get better value and more offers if the Jets take Sewell.
IMO it's the other way around, IMO scarcity gives us a better shot and value in trade.
Our best trade down scenario is if the Jets new HC and FO take a QB.
There are only 4 viable 1st rd QBs (Mac or Trask might sneak into the late first)
If other teams in the top 10 like Car don't see any of them falling to them we'll have more and better offers than if they think at least Lance will make it to them.