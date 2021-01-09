 What increases our chances of a trade down the most? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What increases our chances of a trade down the most?

S

Stills&Landry

Club Member
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,539
Reaction score
597
Availability or scarcity?

Everyone seems to think we'd get better value and more offers if the Jets take Sewell.

IMO it's the other way around, IMO scarcity gives us a better shot and value in trade.

Our best trade down scenario is if the Jets new HC and FO take a QB.

There are only 4 viable 1st rd QBs (Mac or Trask might sneak into the late first)

If other teams in the top 10 like Car don't see any of them falling to them we'll have more and better offers than if they think at least Lance will make it to them.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,067
Reaction score
6,280
The simple answer is quarterback hungry teams. Not trying to be facetious, but we've all seen teams give up a bundle of picks for the chance to draft a franchise quarterback.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
9,025
Reaction score
15,929
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Stills&Landry said:
Availability or scarcity?

Everyone seems to think we'd get better value and more offers if the Jets take Sewell.

IMO it's the other way around, IMO scarcity gives us a better shot and value in trade.

Our best trade down scenario is if the Jets new HC and FO take a QB.

There are only 4 viable 1st rd QBs (Mac or Trask might sneak into the late first)

If other teams in the top 10 like Car don't see any of them falling to them we'll have more and better offers than if they think at least Lance will make it to them.
Click to expand...
I think the concensus is correct here. If a potential trade partner is in the market for a QB, they will have done their due diligence, and ranked them in some order, perhaps discarding one or another as not an option. If the QB they want isn't there any more, they have no reason to trade up.

There are too many variables to say anything is a certainty, but since QBs have more inherent percieved value than a tackle, that makes sense to me, as a generality.
 
P

phinfan40353

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 13, 2008
Messages
2,191
Reaction score
1,025
I think our #3 is best positioned for someone to jump Atlanta for a QB.

If the Jets go off script @ 2, things get interesting for us. The Jets have a bad drafting legacy that includes infamous bad picks that contradict even the most common draft logic.

I anticipate the Jets to once again defy logic and gift us with a command and control of the entire draft. Giving us the choice of our top pick or getting more picks.

This scenario starts with someone being convinced Sam Darnold can be salvaged.


The real dilemma for the Dolphins will be getting more picks vs. premium player.

If we stay, I believe it has to be for Sewell or Parsons. Both make a lot of sense for us. Sewell would anchor and bookmark the OL rebuild. Parsons could give us that dominant 3 down LB we've needed for 2 decades.

I also believe we could be targeting a Bama WR at 18 to give Tua a familiar target. But 18 may be too late for Waddle or Smith. So, this might factor into any trade scenarios; we might be interested in moving up from 18.

Harris could also fill the bill of familiarity and offensive fire power at 18.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

It is what it is
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
3,168
Reaction score
1,645
Location
South Park, Colorado
Atlanta wanting a QB would make the price of the third pick sky rocket.

Specifically i would want to entice Detroit into trading a future 1st because that looks like it's heading toward a rebuild.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom