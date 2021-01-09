What increases our chances of a trade down the most?

I think our #3 is best positioned for someone to jump Atlanta for a QB.



If the Jets go off script @ 2, things get interesting for us. The Jets have a bad drafting legacy that includes infamous bad picks that contradict even the most common draft logic.



I anticipate the Jets to once again defy logic and gift us with a command and control of the entire draft. Giving us the choice of our top pick or getting more picks.



This scenario starts with someone being convinced Sam Darnold can be salvaged.





The real dilemma for the Dolphins will be getting more picks vs. premium player.



If we stay, I believe it has to be for Sewell or Parsons. Both make a lot of sense for us. Sewell would anchor and bookmark the OL rebuild. Parsons could give us that dominant 3 down LB we've needed for 2 decades.



I also believe we could be targeting a Bama WR at 18 to give Tua a familiar target. But 18 may be too late for Waddle or Smith. So, this might factor into any trade scenarios; we might be interested in moving up from 18.



Harris could also fill the bill of familiarity and offensive fire power at 18.