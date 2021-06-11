 What is good goal for Tua in 2021. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What is good goal for Tua in 2021.

39wildman

39wildman

This would be good 2nd yr for Tua..
9 to 11 win..
20 to 25 td 10 int
3000 yd
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

I don't like numeric goals. Using yours, for example, would 8 wins equate to failure? what about 2950 yds or 2800? I'm not nitpicking, just making a point.
My goals are more nebulus. Starting game 6, I want to see a QB comfortable in his performance. I want to see quick/correct decisions, audibles, ability to read Ds, accuracy. Give me those things and the rest will follow. I don't expect TT with the ability PManning/Brees/TB have/had in those criteria, but the absence of those will be troubling.
 
