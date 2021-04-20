 What is the lowest you are willing to trade down? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

  • 7

  • 8

  • 9

  • 10

  • top 15

  • top 20

  • top 25

  • Doesn't matter how low as long as we are getting fair to above fair value

  • For the right price I would move out of round 1 for future 1s

  • NO TRADE DOWN

Assuming that you are getting fair value for whatever pick you are moving down to, How low are you wiling to drop? I know some don't want to miss out on the "blue chip" NON-QB prospects. To me there are 6 of them, not in order, Pitts-Chase-Smith-Parsons-Sewell-Waddle. Thinking is 3 QBs go top 3, then it gets tricky. I think ATL doesn't want a QB, or else they wouldn't be shopping the pick. So that means the lowest you could go is 9 maybe 10 if another QB sneaks in there. After the top 10 its pretty much a team by team, board by board situation.

I would take any of those guy, but I don't want to miss out especially after moving back up, so I'm staying top 9.
 
I say stay in the top 10. Unless we get a team in the top 15 whos desperate to grab a QB and gives us a truck load of compensation.
 
I prefer stay at 6. We didn’t move up from 12 back to 6 unless we had our eyes on 1 or 2 guys specifically. IMO it’s Chase or Pitts. I don’t think trading back would make sense, should have just stayed at 12 if that was the case.
 
