What is the lowest you are willing to trade down?

Assuming that you are getting fair value for whatever pick you are moving down to, How low are you wiling to drop? I know some don't want to miss out on the "blue chip" NON-QB prospects. To me there are 6 of them, not in order, Pitts-Chase-Smith-Parsons-Sewell-Waddle. Thinking is 3 QBs go top 3, then it gets tricky. I think ATL doesn't want a QB, or else they wouldn't be shopping the pick. So that means the lowest you could go is 9 maybe 10 if another QB sneaks in there. After the top 10 its pretty much a team by team, board by board situation.



I would take any of those guy, but I don't want to miss out especially after moving back up, so I'm staying top 9.